As the master behind the famed Kogi food truck, one of the best outdoor eating establishments in the game, chef Roy Choi understands what makes the summertime great. It’s about hanging out with your friends, soaking up the heat, and crushing some good food at the park. In addition to good food, every gathering needs a good fit — which is why Choi is delivering us both of those things by linking up with plant-based food brand Field Roast to bring the world the first-ever Kogi plant-based hot dog, which is dropping alongside a baseball-inspired streetwear capsule collection made in collaboration with Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One, and manufactured by the LA-based Family Industries.

Dubbed the “Home Run,” the new dog, which will be available from now until late September at the Kogi food truck, is made using Field Roast’s signature Stadium Dog, which is double smoked using maple hardwood chips, and topped with Choi’s famous Kogi slaw, cilantro-onion lime relish, three different types of salsa, roasted sesame seeds, and Chao Creamery’s dairy-free cheese, all inside a perfectly toasted bun.

The six-piece streetwear collection, which will be exclusively available at the Kogi food truck in Pasadena, California, and the Kogi Taqueria in LA between June 26-27 (sorry non-California people!), consists of four graphic prints that pay homage to the Field Roast Kogi partnership across a long sleeve, t-shirt, baseball shirt, and hoodie, as well as two caps as well as stickers and other branded merch.

This is the first time a vegan-friendly plant-based hot dog has appeared on the Kogi truck, so this is a pretty big deal for hardcore Kogi heads. If you just happen to be a fashionable Kogi fan, well, this is Christmas in July! Or… June.

Field Roast’s Signature Stadium Dog is now available for purchase online and in retail stores nationwide at Whole Foods, Wegmans, and Sprouts, so if a Kogi truck doesn’t grace your neighborhood, give it a try yourself. You’ve got the whole summer to experiment! Or just wait until July when the Home Run hits Goldbelly.