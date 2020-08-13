Though summer isn’t technically over until September 22nd, we’re inundated with fall-spiced products beginning mid-August (and sometimes even in July). Honestly, we barely feel like summer even started. We certainly aren’t ready for the explosion of pumpkin spice that’s already filling the shelves at our local grocery stores. From candy to candles, it seems like everything is slathered in this overly-saccharine spiced flavor. What’s the point of this lead-in? It’s just to say that here at Uproxx, we prefer our spice to be of the rye variety and pretty much only in whiskey form (although we’ll munch on a loaf of good rye bread, too). Instead of falling for the siren song of pumpkin-spice while we’re still in the dog days of summer, we recommend you get yourself a nice bottle of rye whiskey and watch the sunset with a nice dram. It’s way more satisfying and not nearly so cliche. To help you out, we decided listed some of our favorite summer-fall transition-y rye expressions below.

Sagamore Straight Rye ABV: 41.5% Distillery Name: MGP/Sagamore Average Price: $41.99 The Story: Sagamore Spirits was officially launched back in 2016 and was named for a nearby thoroughbred horse racing farm. In the few years since, it has gained quite a following for its Maryland-style rye. Like many rye brands, Sagamore sources multiple rye mash bills from MGP before tirelessly blending them together to create the flavor they're looking for. One mash bill is 95 percent rye, while the two others included are each 51 percent rye. They don't let anyone in on the actual whiskeys they use and the amounts of each, but that's all inside baseball anyway. Tasting Notes: While this whiskey definitely isn't overpowered by its rye presence, peppery spice is present on the first nosing. This is followed by candied cherries, rich vanilla, and spicy cinnamon. The first sip brings robust, charred oak, dried orange peel, and sweet caramel. The finish is littered with hints of pepper and warming heat. Bottom Line: Pour a glass, drop in an ice cube, and sit back and sip on this high-rye whiskey while you sit near a large body of water. Russell's Reserve 6-Year Small Batch ABV: 45% Distillery Name: Wild Turkey Average Price: $41.99 The Story: Similar to Jim Beam's small batch series, Russell's Reserve (named for Jimmy Russell) is Wild Turkey's higher-end brand. Well known for its bourbon, drinkers shouldn't sleep on this 90-proof, small-batch rye that was aged for six years. It won a gold medal at the 2015 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for a reason. It's known for its use of a single rye mashbill and the fact that it's the only rye the brand makes with an age statement. Tasting Notes: Before taking a sip, it's best to take in some of the whiskey's aromas. The first sniff brings forth sticky toffee pudding, toasted wood, and just a wisp of peppery spice. Once you take a sip, you'll be treated to rich vanilla, subtle cloves, cinnamon, and cooking spices along with honey sweetness. It all ends with a crescendo of chocolate truffles, caramel, and a pleasing hint of peppery heat. Bottom Line: Don't waste this gem by using it as a mixer. It's perfect for slow sipping while you grill up a nice, meaty steak.