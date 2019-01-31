Sam Adams Brewed Up A Tom Brady-Inspired IPA For Super Bowl LIII

Sam Adams/Uproxx

People feel all sorts of ways about Tom Brady. From deflate-gate to his friendship with President Trump, sports fans are always looking for a talking point that avoids the undebatable truth that no matter which team you root for, Tom Brady is one hell of a football player.

The greatest of all time? Well, the hometown brewmasters at Samuel Adams clearly think so.

The Boston-based brewery is releasing a special beer to commemorate Super Bowl LIII. It’s dubbed Too Old, Too Slow, Still Here — a knowing reference to the playful jabs Brady took toward Patriots receiver Chris Hogan and inspired by Brady’s signature “We’re still here” chant. The new double IPA’s crowler can design makes use of the Patriot’s colors of navy, white, and red and features an anthropomorphic football-playing goat, because 🐐, get it?

If you’re Boston-based, make sure to check out the New England IPA’s release party today from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Boston Brewery & Tap Room, the only place you can get the special brew. The first 199 attendees will be able to purchase a limited edition crowler of the new double IPA. Now we’ll just need some LA-based breweries to match Sam Adams’ loyalty.

Getting there: The Boston Brewery & Tap Room is located at 30 Germania St Boston, Massachusetts 02130.