September always feels like a reset. Summer isn’t technically over until later in the month, but unofficially… we feel the shift. The temperatures are cooling and the days are growing shorter. That doesn’t mean that the excitement of our summer National Park travel has to abruptly end. In fact, September is actually the best time to visit many National Parks. The shoulder season brings fewer crowds and lower temps, with the same (if not more) accessibility and, in some cases, a display of early fall colors. Here are eight of my favorites parks to visit this month, plus one “can’t miss” experience.

Acadia National Park — Maine Acadia National Park is known as a destination for autumn colors… that usually peak in October. So why is it on the list for September? Because it’s a great time to lose some of the crowds and still get some of the sights — best of both worlds! Acadia is one of the top ten most visited parks while also being 5th smallest by land area — so it is almost always fairly crowded. September is a great time to visit since it falls between the summer crowds and the leaf-peeping crowds. If solitude is what you’re after, this is a perfect time of year to find it. Don’t Miss: Sunrise or sunset at the summit of Cadillac Mountain (reservations here).

Beehive hike.

Popovers at Jordan Pond House.