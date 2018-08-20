When you get right down to it, all you need for satisfying sex is some consenting people. Simple. But, that doesn’t mean that adding elements to that basic mix isn’t a hell of a lot of fun. Whether or not there is roleplaying or filming involved, setting the mood becomes a playful act of cinema. There are provocative costumes and props. Hell, there might be extras. One of the hardest things to craft (short of a remodel in your home) is the set. And at some point, a couple candles and new sheets isn’t cutting it. This is where a hotel can come in.
A cheap room by the airport with its standard queen bed and easy to clean wallpaper might be sufficient for playing business person and sex worker with your eagerly consenting partner of choice, but there are options that are considerably better suited to excite the imagination and the body. There are sumptuously appointed dungeons made for spankings, lush jungle paradises that beg for the union of two bare bodies, and cheekily decorated rooms where the chic get naughty. Whatever your fantasy or fetish, there is a property designed to facilitate your fulfillment.
The list below includes hotels from across the globe and a few standout domestic options. Let them inspire you to move your sex life out of your home or car and into a space where you can let your imagination take over. Plus, you don’t have to clean up afterward.
Morgan’s Rock, Nicaragua
With sound of the ocean 🌊 waves as our soundtrack, guests stay in bungalows crafted into colourful ocean- or forest-gazing dens from reclaimed wood or bamboo, each one open wall so every guest feels at least a little wild – no loincloth required @morgansrockni | 📷 by @thesimplesol #regenerativeresorts
Some people want a sleek, upscale hotel as the setting for their ideal amorous tryst. But, there is a whole other category of person who couldn’t possibly get in the mood if they felt like their tourism dollars were contributing negatively to the community in which they were staying. This pick is for those people.
Guests can put their minds at ease because this pioneering eco-lodge has its own organic farm and reforestation program. It’s also made up of secluded bungalows surrounded by tropical forest and set overlooking a gorgeous beach. If that kind of landscape doesn’t get you feeling sexy, the fact that you and your partner will spend most of your time clad only in swimwear (if that) lounging on hammock-style daybeds and dipping into waterfall plunge pools should convince you this is a sexy paradise.
And, if you like the idea of people hearing your moans and declarations of pleasure, you’re in luck because a lot of the walls around the property are just made of netting.
Will any of these accept my Best Western rewards card?
So you just took a bunch of nifty looking spa and theme hotels, mixed in “inspiring” instagram photos of semi nude women and then summed it all up with “Have best sex here”. Typical Uproxx writer.
This is literally the dumbest comment I’ve ever seen on the internet. Which is saying something.
“You took places that fit the theme you were interested in, used instagram photos that seemed on-theme, and wrote a piece around it!”
@My_Opinion please don’t take your shitty days out on our writers. It’s fucking aggravating to me and today is my birthday.
Agree with My_Opinion on this one unfortunately. I clicked because I thought the hotels might have a more direct link with sex. You really couldn’t find a single room with a sex swing in it? One that offers an assortment of toys to its guests? A swingers’ resort? Seems like these are just…hotels. Nice hotels, sure. But just hotels.
And we share the same birthday Steve, so hbd! Sorry that this mild criticism ruined it for you :( Mine was pretty dope and generally unaffected by online content!
There is a room with an erotica library and an assortment of toys available and another with an entire playroom/dungeon and another with a champagne glass whirpool. Not enough for you?