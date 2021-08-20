It’s A Perfect Weekend To Master The Sidecar — Here’s Our Recipe

The sidecar is a cognac cocktail that has stood the test of time. The drink is part of the sour family, in that it has a boozy base with citrus juice and a sweetener. In this case, that’s cognac (or brandy) shaken with orange liqueur and lemon juice. That’s really it.

The brilliance of this drink is in the balance of those flavors. The lemon and orange need to equalize with sweetness and bright tartness. The cognac brings this woody, spicy, floral, and fruity underbelly that luxuriates in those citrus notes. It’s very simple but full of deep flavors.

It’s also one of the more refreshing drinks you can have, thanks to all that citrus. However, the cognac adds a spicy and chewy depth that feels a bit more like a fall treat than a summer spritzer. That makes this the perfect late summer/early fall sipper.

Okay, let’s get shaking!

Also Read: UPROXX Life’s Top 5 Cocktail Posts of 2021