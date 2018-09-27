Do you like amusement parks, enclosed spaces, and stupid challenges? Well has Six Flags got the thing for you! To promote Fright Fest, the St. Louis location is holding a contest to see who can spend 30 hours in a “slightly used” (yuk, yuk) two-by-seven foot coffin, to celebrate 30 years of the park’s annual Halloween-themed event.

Those who are able to survive the challenge win $300 smackers and two 2019 Gold Season passes — which is itself a value of over $4oo. Oh, and apparently they even get to keep the coffin… however much a slightly used coffin is worth.

To enter the “Fright Fest 30-Hour Coffin Challenge,” participants must be over the age of 18 and absent of any medical conditions that spending 30 hours in a coffin would pose any risk to.

To read your mind, yes — there are bathroom breaks — one, six-minute break for every hour spent in the coffin, which seems generous, all things considered. Six Flags will also provide all meals and snacks, as well as phone charging stations so the coffin-dwellers won’t lose their minds out of boredom. A Six Flags representative will also be on hand at all times, because safety, we suppose.

The contest goes from 1 p.m. on October 13 until 7 p.m. on October 14, and lucky “winners” will be selected at random by filling out a form on the park’s website. If laying in a tight, musty space for 30 hours, best of luck!