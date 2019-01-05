Magic Barkan

Being in a snowy environment adds an extra festive layer to the holidays, and for the lucky people who rang in the new year at SnowGlobe, snow conditions were perfect. Held annually at the year’s end, SnowGlobe combines music, mountains, and snow as skiers, snowboarders, and music-lovers all coalesce for a New Year’s Eve Weekend celebration in South Lake Tahoe, California. A snowy music festival sounds like a great concept, we’re tired of watching our favorite bands under the cruel desert sunshine. Just think of how interesting festival fashion would be if we could layer!

This year’s SnowGlobe saw the likes of Diplo, RL Grime, Baauer, and Eric Prydz sharing the stage, and our very own in-house photographer Magic Barkan was on the ground to capture the festive vibe. We gotta admit we’re a little envious of all the fun we missed out on by keeping our New Year’s plans mostly local this year, but Magic’s shots give us a clear idea of what it was like to be there. Now that the post-New Year’s Eve hangovers have fully subsided we can enjoy these SnowGlobe pics and dream about what the end of this year might look like.

Does this mean we’re making SnowGlobe plans for NYE 2019? Maybe! Check out Magic’s photos from SnowGlobe 2018 and start plotting to join us.

