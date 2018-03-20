Low ‘Social Credit’ May Affect Chinese People’s Ability To Travel

#China #Travel
Features Writer
03.19.18

Shutterstock

China is taking their restrictions to the next level, now working to bar people from transportation like flights and planes due to bad “social credit.” According to Reuters, “people who would be put on the restricted lists included those found to have committed acts like spreading false information about terrorism and causing trouble on flights, as well as those who used expired tickets or smoked on trains.”

The National Development and Reform Commission also claimed that people who had “financial wrongdoings, such as employers who failed to pay social insurance or people who have failed to pay fines” would also face these travel restrictions as well. This new plan will go into effect on May 1, and is part of China’s ongoing (but still unofficial) plan to measure their citizens’ “social credit” based on the principle of “once untrustworthy, always restricted.” In a very Black Mirror move, there are also plans for a system that would allow for government organizations to disclose data on their citizens’ trustworthiness and issue penalties and additional restrictions based on people’s social credit score.

This may not be a totally new move, though, as 6.15 million Chinese citizens have been banned from various modes of transportation due to their “social misdeeds” back in early 2017.

(Via Reuters)

Around The Web

TOPICS#China#Travel
TAGSCHINATRAVEL

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 4 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP