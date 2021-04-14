St. Ides, makers of one of the most iconic malt beverages in hip-hop history, has just returned to the scene with an all-new premium cannabis line of smokeables and beverages, in an attempt to connect with a brand new audience. The malt beverage and its distinct squiggly logo — the famously shouted out “crooked I” — was as much of a staple of ’90s hip-hop as fuzzy Kangol caps. Now, St. Ides has linked up with fellow ’90s legend Weldon Angelos (who produced hits for Snoop, Tupac, and others) and his Project Mission Green, in an effort to bring awareness to and help combat unjust nonviolent cannabis convictions, and, in the process, give us a great product to smoke.

Vacating cannabis convictions is a cause that’s front and center for Angelos, who was sentenced to fifty-five years in prison back in 2003 for selling $900 of marijuana to a police informant. He was released in 2016, after a nationwide campaign that featured celebrities, politicians, and even the judge who sentenced him. Now a free man, Angelos is spending less time in the producer’s chair and more time advocating on behalf of other non-violent drug offenders impacted by the “war on drugs” via Project Mission Green.

For the collaboration, St. Ides and Project Mission Green have developed a powerful two-gram blunt and a merch line to help raise awareness and money. The merch line consists of hoodies, crewnecks, t-shirts and other streetwear staples, but our favorite part of the collection is definitely the two-gram hand-rolled blunt — which is dusted with THCa crystals for a powerful blunt, packing over 30% THC.

Each blunt is stored in a sealed glass container, which helps to keep this premium blunt at peak freshness. Proceeds from the merch collection as well as the blunt will go directly to Project Mission Green. Check out the full merch collection below and hit up the St. Ides webstore to pick up your blunts and merch in support of Project Mission Green.