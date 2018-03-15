Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With These Awesome American Stouts

When most people think of St. Patrick’s Day, their thoughts typically travel to rowdy, green-clad partiers, corned beef and cabbage, and, of course, Guinness. The famous Irish stout is the go-to drink for revelers from Dublin, Ireland to Dublin, Ohio and there are few beverages so synonymous with one holiday (Margaritas and Cinco De Mayo, run a close second).

But, after you’ve had a few pints of the black stuff, you might have an urge to grab for something else to pair with your bangers and mash. Luckily, if you want to continue drinking stouts, there’s a whole universe of excellent American options that can easily be swapped in for your tried and true Guinness.

Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout

Obviously, this stout is a bit different from Guinness. If you’re grabbing a bottle of Black Chocolate Stout, you’re probably eating dessert or relaxing after the big St. Paddy’s Day meal. This rich, chocolatey, Russian Imperial Stout definitely demands respect — especially at a ten percent ABV.

Founders KBS

You can’t pop into your local bodega and pick up a six-pack of Founders Kentucky Breakfast Stout. That doesn’t mean that you can’t find it. In fact, this coffee and chocolate-centric bourbon barrel-aged stout was available in Michigan-area Meijer stores earlier this week. If you can find a bottle, it pairs perfectly with bangers and mash.

