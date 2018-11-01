



Starbucks

It’s that time of year again, Starbucks just dropped their line of “Holiday Cups” on the coffee sipping masses. Yup, Halloween is over with nothing but a lingering hangover to remind us of pumpkin ale and all those funky-colored Jell-O shots from last night. Now, the winter holiday season is upon us, so tomorrow morning Starbucks is rolling out their holiday cup, specialty holiday-flavored coffees, and holiday-themed menus. Get ready for Bing Crosby and Paul McCartney in your ears.

This year, Starbucks seems to be avoiding any controversy with their four unique designs. There’s a snazzy green cup with stars, a white cup with holly, a stripped red one, and white cup covered in red flames. Which, okay, cool, cool, cool. Then there’s a special fifth cup that’ll only be available tomorrow and is actually the cup we’re all about.

The fifth Starbucks Holiday Cup is a plain red reusable 16-ounce cup. Tomorrow, November 2nd, Starbucks will be giving these cups away with the purchase of any 16-ounce drink while supplies last. From November 3rd (until January 7th), every time you go into Starbucks with your flashy, new reusable Holiday Cup, you’ll get 50 cents off whatever drink you buy. For those of us who hit up a Starbucks on the way to work every day, that’s $2.50 a week, or a nice 20 bucks by the end of the year. Of course, there’s the added benefit of not using all those paper cups and plastic lids too. That’s a win-win for a world in which we’ll have the joy of Starbucks’ holiday cups for generations to come.