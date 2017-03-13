Obviously, working out is super important if you want to stay alive. Whether you’re doing back bends with goats or running like Eminem, you’re doing big things for your health. But do you know what’s also super important? Treats! And sometimes striking a balance between guzzling rainbow donuts straight out of a unicorn’s butt and forcing one foot in front of the other on the treadmill can be really, really hard — which is exactly what makes this survey comparing the hashtags #gym and #dessert massively valuable.

The website fitnessgoals.com spent God knows how long scouring through 300,000 Instagram posts to tell us which states prefer donuts over dumbbells.