There Are ‘Stranger Things’ You Could Wear Than These Halloween Costumes

#Stranger Things #Halloween Costumes #Halloween #Netflix #Cosplay
10.28.17 7 months ago 2 Comments

Joyce Byers and the wall photographed by keyh.

If you’re still looking for Halloween costume ideas, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up inexpensive costumes, funny costumes for couples, DIY Pennywise from It, and costumes from movies and TV shows, including Game of Thrones and Rick and Morty. Another TV show sure to dominate the Halloween scene for the second year in a row is Stranger Things. Netflix’s monster hit just released a trailer for Season 2, which is going to start streaming four days before Halloween, ensuring continued dominance of the show in the Halloween zeitgeist.

We’ve collected 30 Stranger Things inspired costumes, with many of these being both the most recognizable characters and relatively easy to put together.

Eggo and Eleven photographed by hollynicolejames.

Barb costume by misskmichael.

Dustin photographed by trymcnl.

I may or may not have gone to clath drethed like thith.

A post shared by troy (@boy___troy) on

