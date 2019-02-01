Here Are All The Best Food And Drink Ads Airing In Super Bowl LIII

Michelob

At any Super Bowl party, there’s usually a pretty even split of people who are there for the game, and of those who are all about the ads in between plays. Super Bowl Sunday is the one day of the year that ad companies flex hardest, giving us sometimes inspiring — but mostly ridiculous — ads that seek to push the envelope of the subtly shifting commercial format. For one miraculous day, we ignore the fact that all of these ads are created by corporations that are probably helping to widen the wealth gap while decreasing the quality of life for the working class.

This year, it looks like we’re going to have some possible contenders for capturing the cultural zeitgeist of 2019. Will the end of this decade be remembered for our love for Cardi B, Steve Carell, and ASMR, or our obsession with the 90s thanks to cultural icons like Carrie Bradshaw, The Dude, and The Backstreet Boys?

Only time will tell, for now here are all the food and drink ads running at this year’s Super Bowl LIII.

Avocados From Mexico – Avocado’s Will Arrive In Season

Rest assured, Avocado season is coming. Singing puppies, Kristin Chenoweth, and the promise of guacamole, what’s not to love here? Avocados are probably the only fruit that is truly worthy of a commercial, so as weird and random as this seemed to us (probably meant to counteract reports of “Blood Avocados” run by cartels), we’re happy to know the avocados are coming!

Bubly – It’s pronounced Boob-lay

I swear I’ve heard people pronounce Michael Bublé’s name Bubly. If you’re one of those people you should be ashamed of yourselves. Bubly is a Pepsi owned sparking water brand and they’ve just dropped some new flavors. Who better to advertise the new flavors than Michael Bublé, who has made a career on being irresistible to moms, the very target audience of Bubly!

The commercial is actually pretty funny, Bublé takes a sharpie to some Bubly cans, crossing out the ‘y’ and adding an ‘é’ to the annoyance of a store clerk who knows him by name, implying this isn’t the first time.