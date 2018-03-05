BridgeClimb Sydney

There are people who get a wedding invitation and groan aloud, their fear of an interminable ceremony and forced socialization with family and strangers causing a cold sweat. But, then again, there are people who find themselves smiling during the vows and dancing the funky chicken with complete abandon. We, at Uproxx, are in the second category. So, imagine how excited we were by the recent marriage of Australians Warren Orlandi and Pauly Phillips, the first same sex couple to get married atop the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

In Australia, same sex marriages were legalized in December of 2017, and there have been many since that momentous move forward. But, despite the 5,000 proposals and 29 weddings that the Sydney BridgeClimb has seen over the years, this wedding was the first to feature two men. And, it’s history making.

On March 1st, Orlandi and Phillips joined family and friends high above the sparkling harbor to declare their love for each other. Their entrance and exit was turned up to eleven when they were surprised by the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir, who belted out “Marry Me” and “Together Wherever We Go.” It was a fitting way to mark the enormity of the occasion.

Plus, the wedding date fell two days before the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras held its 40th annual event. So, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.