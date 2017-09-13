Taco Bell’s New Test Menu Offerings Are Clearly Chasing Health-Minded Chipotle Fans

#Fast Food Culture #Taco Bell
News & Culture Writer
09.13.17 3 Comments

Taco Bell

Chipotle suffered another series of setback this summer thanks to more reports of food sickness and a norovirus that affected over 100 people, as well as rats literally falling from the ceiling at one location. Now, it appears as if Taco Bell is coming for their customer base, if these new menu items the fast food chain is testing are any indication.

For a very limited time at a single franchise location in Southern California, the ‘Bell is trying out the “Forbidden Bowl and Burrito,” featuring “Forbidden” black rice, choice of protein and fresh veggies, crispy avocados, and an all new, “ultra-flavorful Forbidden sauce.” It’s unclear what the Forbidden sauce consists of, but right off the bat I’ll admit that it looks a bit neon orange for my liking. The crispy (read: fried) avocados also seem like overkill, but fresh, custom ingredients are definitely a step in the right direction if Taco Bell wants to chase down health-conscious consumers.

Here’s a look at the bowl option, which can ostensibly be made vegetarian for non-carnivores:

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#Taco Bell
TAGSCHIPOTLEFast Food CultureTACO BELL

