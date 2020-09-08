Goodbye To The Mexican Pizza — A Fan Favorite That Had To Die

I love Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. For 20 years, this cult-classic menu item has been part of my standard order (add nacho cheese, of course). Living in Southern California — where great Mexican food abounds — I buy them more often than I could possibly justify. I even made the dish in a recent cooking competition on Twitch.

So when the company announced that the Mexican Pizza would be discontinued last week, I planned on writing a big, dorky ode to this fan-favorite. A love letter to those flaky fried tortillas. An affectionate eulogy to the silky red sauce. I was all set to gush about how the dish was basically a nacho without any of the nacho’s ingredient distribution problems — offering equal amounts of beans, beef, cheese, sauce, and crunch in every bite.

Seriously, I was hyped. It would be an honorific so pure that fellow Mexican Pizza aficionado Bert Kreischer was going to get it tattooed on his chest. Together, we’d bring the Mexican Pizza back.

PLEASE RETWEET THIS if you think @tacobell is making A mistake by CANCELING the Mexican pizza!!! With enough RT’s maybe we can stop this!!! — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) September 3, 2020

Then I lost the script. I looked at Taco Bell’s reasons for taking the Mexican Pizza off their menu in the first place, clicking on their official statement, which read:

One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza that might help you rest easy is that removing it from our menus helps us work towards our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet. Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.

And with that, I got it. Taco Bell didn’t have to take the Mexican Pizza off their menu. It was an active choice, at least partly for the sake of the environment. They did something rare in the world of mass-produced foods: make a decision not simply driven by market popularity or profit.

In short, they pursued a strategy that seems wrong but was actually right. Even if that bums you out, you have to admit it’s pretty cool.

Me now that Taco Bell is also removing the Mexican Pizza pic.twitter.com/6ARJooly9E — drashti (@drashtayy) September 3, 2020

In a world where what we eat is getting increasingly intellectualized — sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse — the Mexican Pizza was a clever dish that actually tasted good. A mashup in name and presentation that brought people four little slivers of joy. As the difference between food appropriation and appreciation grows ever more blurred, it was also an unrepentant blend of classic food types. Basically a double layer tostada topped with mild, red Enchilada sauce, melted cheese, and a few tomatoes.

As prone as I am to romanticizing this dish, Taco Bell’s website takes it comically far: