My trip to Tbilisi began like an episode of a Bourdain show. Jet-lagged and wide-eyed I found myself at a rustic table in a dark Georgian tavern listening to esteemed wine producer John Wurdeman drop tales of his madcap life in the medieval town of Sighnaghi, his obsession with Georgian folk music, and his raucous nights as a bar owner in Tbilisi. Pours were heavy, courses were endless.

Before I knew it, I was drunk on amber wine. And on Tbilisi.

What transpired next was five intoxicating days exploring a city on the brink of global exposure, a city you should visit right now, before it’s hammered by the vagabonding masses. Here are 38 photos — some taken with my camera, some with my phone — that, I hope, reveal something of the rustic-meets-modern culture of Tbilisi.

This trip was hosted by Sheraton Grand Tbilisi Metechi Palace, but they did not review or approve of this story. More information on the Uproxx Press Trip Policy can be found here.