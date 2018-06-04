The Ten Commandments For Working From A Coffee Shop

I have written a lot of things in coffee shops. I have written books that have not sold. I have written one book that sold (literally dozens of copies). I have written screenplays that have not sold. I have written the back-of-DVD copy for a Walker, Texas Ranger collection. And, most recently, I have written an article about a falcon who has sex with a man’s hat. I’m even writing this from a Peet’s, in Los Angeles.
So, it’s safe to say I know a few things about working in coffee shops. It’s also safe to say I know a few things about crushing poverty and professional humiliation — but let’s focus on the coffee shop thing for now.
To be clear, this article is not meant for people who use coffee shops for awkward first dates, exhausted parents gathering their resolve while their children use the furniture as playground equipment, travelers taking emergency BMs on long road trips, teenagers hanging out, teenagers engaging in flagrantly inappropriate PDA, teenagers playing Candy Crush at full volume on their cellphones four feet from me as I write this, people occasionally consuming coffee, and your mom buying that smooth jazz CD she heard about on Good Morning America.
I have no quarrel with these people. These people are using coffee shops exactly how they were intended to be used.
Instead, I am addressing the parasites, the ticks that have burrowed into the meaty haunches of the coffee shop to suckle off the WiFi and the ample supply of sanitary paper in the bathrooms. I am addressing the coffee shop freelancer.
I know who you are, because I am a toilet-paper hoarding monster, just like you. I’ve sat in the posture-destroying chairs, watching the disgusting behavior of my fellow coffee shop freelancers over the years, and I think it’s high time we start holding ourselves to a higher standard.
We are the worst part of coffee shops. We are even more annoying than Oprah chai, without any of the social benefits of Oprah chai. But we can be better. We can start following these rules:
Ten Commandments for Writing in a Coffee Shop without Being a Complete Dick
I. Thou Shalt Buy a Scone
Yes, you have already bought a small green tea, and yes, you are technically a paying customer, and yes, you can technically stay in the coffee shop all day, tapping away at your Gandalf meets Magneto slash fic, because *technically* you aren’t loitering.
But you know who else does things because they *technically* can’t be stopped? Assholes. Lots and lots of assholes.
Being that you’re already occupying valuable real estate, coffee shop owners are going to hate you, regardless. But you can make them hate you just a little bit less by buying another coffee, or a scone, or some other delicious treat. A good rule of thumb is to spend one dollar for every hour you are in a coffee shop.
It’s a great value. Try renting an office for a dollar an hour. Better yet, try doing anything worth doing for a dollar an hour. I guess you could wander around in nature, and I suppose some people think that’s fun, but when has nature given you anything as majestic as an iced cinnamon roll?
Pretty well covered it, Ben. I would add “Thou Shalt Not Stream Movies During a Writer’s Block Thereby Depleting the WiFi” which gets violated all too often at my local shop.
Ha! That’s a good one. I feel like I can just *sense* the wifi over-users.
Also, “Thou shalt not eat the wifi with your ‘mandatory’ World of Warcraft’ raid.”
+1
Those are goddamn spectacular ideas, guys. WiFi hogging definitely should have been one of the commandments. If the list ever expands, that’s going in.
This is SPOT ON. And I have almost asked some people to stop gaming. They would come in and set up shop and just destroy anyone’s chances of having good wifi.
I hate it when strangers try to share my table… That’s why I always go with my sister, lol.
That’s great, you literally bring in a ringer to occupy a seat! Well played!
This is good. I’m still too timid to be “that person” in a coffee shop. But I’ve been working from home for a few months now and the stir-craziness is seeping in. I no longer resent people working in coffee shops all day cause I get it now. I gotta get out!!! Still, I might start with a library first.
I work from home, but try to take a walk every day. Or something…actually…I need to get out right now…
I can tell you that you are going to eventually have to get out to a coffee shop…or a park…or somewhere (that also has wifi – there’s actually a massive park here in ATL that has wifi) because too much coffee and being in the same apartment or home will drive you nuts.
Thou shalt wear fucking headphones. ::murderous rage rising::
Anyone that doesn’t wear headphones in a coffee shop is a goddamn monster. I didn’t include it on the list, because I thought it was such an obvious rule of human decency that I didn’t have to mention it. But, assuming people understand basic human decency has historically lead to some problems.
Great point.
+1
@Ben Esch Yeah, you’d think it would be obvious, but I run into no less than two people per day that just let their speakers go in a coffee shop, cafe, or even the library. It’s infuriating. I don’t think there’s a bigger indication that someone gives zero shits about anyone around them but him/herself.
I don’t work at coffee shops, but a fellow writer convinced me to and I tried and — I shit you not — someone next to me took a call on speaker phone. It was insane. I was looking around for the cameras like Jim Halpert.
Any nocturnal writers out there? I have often wondered about the feasibility/creepiness factor of working at an IHOP, or Denny’s, or White Castle. (Why aren’t libraries and coffee shops open all night? Discrimination!)
I will be very interested in this IHOP experiment. Please keep us posted on it.
I would love it if coffee shops stayed open 24 hours. I work quite a bit at night.
I tried working at night at a Dupar’s (pancake place in LA that’s open 24 hours) but then I ate some pancakes, and those made me sleepy, so the experiment was a bit of a failure. But I think if you stick to coffee it might work.
Now why would I tip someone for doing their job? Are they not making minimum wage like waiters and waitresses? Should I start tipping everyone that does anything for doing their job?
