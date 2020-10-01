Tasting Notes On The Rock’s Teremana Tequila

In recent years, there’s been a shift as to what exactly a “celebrity alcohol brand” is. While there are certainly still celebrities who slap their names on products without any particular passion for the juice inside, that’s becoming more of a rarity. The super hands-on entertainer-entrepreneur is quickly turning into the norm. So it goes with Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul with Dos Hombres Mezcal, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Teremana Tequila.

Like all tequilas, Teremana is crafted in Jalisco, Mexico. Johnson, who founded the brand, worked closely with a multi-generational distilling family to build his dream setup in the Jalisco highlands. This isn’t white-labeling or even buying distillate and barrelling it for a few years that we’re talking about. Destilería Teremana de Agave makes small-batch, handcrafted tequila on site. Jimadores harvest mature Blue Weber Agave before roasting their hearts in brick ovens. Afterward, the juice is distilled in handcrafted copper pot stills.

As we’ve mentioned in the past, The Rock’s cultural connection is at the forefront of his brand. The name Teremana is a combination of two words. The first is “tere” which comes from the Latin “terra,” or earth. The second word “mana” pays homage to Johnson’s Polynesian heritage and means “spirit.” With a celebrity owner and a name that roughly translates to “spirit of the earth,” there’s a fair bit of hype to live up to.

We put both Teremana Blanco and Reposado to the test, below.