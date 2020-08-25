The Best Flavored Whiskeys To Prepare Your Palate For Fall

Whiskey purists scoff at the idea of flavoring whiskey. But, we’re not in the business of telling people what they are and aren’t allowed to enjoy. This is a no-judgment zone. So, when summer turns to fall, we have no qualms about sipping a fall-flavored whiskey. And no, we’re not talking about Fireball and its over-the-top cinnamon flavor. We’re talking about whiskeys with (mostly) subtle fall flavors that are perfectly suited for sipping on a chilly autumn evening or mixed into a seasonal cocktail. Since we’re pretty new to the flavored whiskey game, we decided to go to the professionals for help. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to flavored whiskeys for fall mixing and sipping.