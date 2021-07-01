The GlenDronach Bottling Batch 18 Is A Four-Part Feast For The Senses

The first thing to come to my mind (and palate) for a prime summer sipper isn’t Scotch whisky. However, I’m never opposed to toasting a premium beverage at home or while traveling, and the country tip-toeing toward normalcy offers plenty to be happy about. Need another cause to celebrate? The GlenDronach Cask Bottling collection became available stateside for the first time ever in March. Out of 55,000 casks, only 18 casks, dating from 1990 to 2009, made the Cask Bottling cut and were personally selected by the distillery’s Master Blender Dr. Rachel Barrie. Whether they’ve previously held sweet and rich Pedro Ximénez, nutty Oloroso, or fruit-forward Port, each cask highlights a distinct character while remaining authentically The GlenDronach. The U.S. releases include cask bottlings from 1990, 1994, 2005, and 2008, bottled from Oloroso, Pedro Ximenez, and Port Pipe casks. Global Brand Ambassador Stewart Buchanan described these exclusive casks to me as a “deconstruction of part of the core collection.” I think of them as the remix to a classic song – sometimes they’re better, sometimes not — it really depends on the person’s taste. Ready to add to your special whisky vault? I break down the four cask bottlings released in the U.S., below.

2008 Cask 3017 ABV: 59.8%

Average Price: $120 The Whisky: This expression was matured for 12 years in Oloroso casks with only 628 bottles produced. Tasting Notes: Oloroso translates as “aromatic,” and this expression fits the bill. Honey meets a touch of nuttiness on the nose for a delightful first impression. Upon rolling the whisky across the tongue, a rich blend of candied fruit, blackberry, and spice-drizzled oak enlivens the tasting even more, before its crescendo of leather and honey on the finish. Bottom Line: This has a robust palate with high proof, but it doesn’t punch you in the face (thankfully). Instead, it has a warm and creamy mouthfeel that makes for an enjoyable, memorable sipping experience. 2005 Cask 1928 ABV: 58%

Average Price: $150

The Whisky: With only 612 bottles produced, this rare expression is 14 years old and matured in Pedro Ximénex casks. Tasting Notes: Harvest honey-gold hue is elegant and grabs you with an aroma of dark chocolate and delicate dehydrated orange. The soft and creamy palate reminds me of Black Forest cake drenched with dark cherry, blackberries, and more of the dark chocolate you experience at first whiff, but without being overly sweet. A chocolatey, spicy finish is an unexpected, but welcoming surprise. Bottom Line: Great, now I want a Black Forest cake to complement my dram! This makes for a lovely after-dinner treat (or if you’re me, an anytime treat).