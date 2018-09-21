Uproxx writers Brian Grubb and Allison Sanchez both love a good burger and fries, but they have vastly different ideas as to when and how you should eat those fries.
The following is a transcript of a conversation that we found on an old tape recorder in the woods. From what we can piece together from security footage, emails, texts, and friends/family, Brian and Allison headed into the forest on a Tuesday afternoon to settle the debate once and for all. They were never seen again.
And so, one of our century’s greatest mysteries was born, though for our purposes we’re going to focus on the French fry thing.
Brian:
The important thing to remember here is that I’m not crazy. I’m not. Everything I’m about to say is reasoned and logical and based on years of immersive research. There will probably be a point, perhaps immediately after reading the first sentence of the next paragraph, where you’ll say “This guy is a maniac.” But again, I’m not. I’m normal. Just hear me out.
When you order a burger and french fries, you should eat all of the fries first. Every one of them, or at least as many as you plan to eat, which is probably all of them, because who can stop eating fries. My reasons are simple and can be explained in five bullet points:
- Fries get cold faster than burgers.
- Cold fries are gross.
- Hot crispy fries straight from the fryer are super good.
- A burger is sometimes actually better if it sits for a few minutes because the meat rests and the cheese melts and it all kind of settles together, especially if you get it from a place that wraps it in foil because then everything gets all gooey.
- I am not crazy.
Thank you. I await your rebuttal.
Victory -> Allison.
Brian, do you drink all your soda first, because the ice may melt and dilute the flavor…or take delicious carbonated gulps to wash down your savory, salty meal at random times throughout? (saving enough for the last thorough washdown of course). Salty fries with a little sweet ketchup are the critical left jab to the 1-2 punch of a fast foot taste workout. I’m not saying you are crazy…just wildly and dangerously incorrect.
Thank you! Spreading Brian’s kind of fry rhetoric IS dangerous. I just want the public to be safe.
Grubb is right. Fries first, burger last if eating in. . If you are in a restaurant you start with your fries, eat about half of them then eat your burger while you finish the rest of the fries as you eat the burger. Going through the drive thru then you most definitely scarf the fries as you drive. One thing you never do? Wait till you get home and put the fries on a plate to eat after your burger. What do you think that extra space on the wrapper is for? its a damn fry tray and you should use it as such. There is no need to waste the dish and the water you will need to use later to clean the plate. Unless you hate the environment then by all means ignore the fact that there is a water shortage and continue your lunacy. Also by the time you plate the fries and then eat your burger the fries have more than likely lost their peak crispness and temperature.
Ohhhh okay, I guess I “hate the environment” just because I “eat on a plate”. And then “throw the plate out of the window hitting several birds” And then “pour household chemicals on the dead birds and set the whole thing on fire to release VOCs” in an attempt to “destroy the ozone” and then “toss the pile into the river while spraying hairspray at it and screaming, TAKE THAT POLAR BEARS” and then, afterwards, systematically “hunt down every scientist who has ever tried to prevent climate change and kill them in the style of the movie, Se7en”.
Yeah, sure. I’M the one who hates the environment. Keep on reaching on that one, buddy.
I’m with you on the polar bears though. What have the ever contributed anyways besides really cute Coke christmas commercials.
Right? Their primary function LOOKS like it’s to give out hugs. But let me tell you, they do not like hugs.
“Should You Eat French Fries Before, During, Or After A Meal?”
Yes.
I’ll take it.
People who each their meals one section at a time should be evaluated for pre-crime.
I. Know. WHERE IS TOM CRUISE WHEN YOU NEED HIM???
Oh.
He’s standing on a couch right behind me just staring. Isn’t he?