Death and Co. have pretty much conquered the current high-end bar scene in America. The throwback vibes of bartenders in bowties and suspenders pouring stone-cold classic cocktails (along with more experimental, truly innovative cocktails) have caught the attention of drinks novices and experts alike. It helps that their famed cocktail book, Cocktail Codex, is amazingly educational and accessible. One of the group’s premier offerings is their hotel in Denver’s uber-trendy RiNo neighborhood, The Ramble Hotel. The hotel is built around the beauty of the lobby bar, with echoes of Death and Co.’s style visible in everything from the bar carts in every room to the courtyard garden to the coffee shop to the on-property speakeasy. It’s all pretty amazing. But this is a series about hotels, not bars. And The Ramble Hotel stands on its own as a boutique property that delivers serious comfort while allowing you to really enjoy the space, the neighborhood, and whomever you end up sharing it all with. Let’s dive into what makes this the place to stay the next time you’re in Denver. Related: Hotels We Love: The Williamsburg Hotel Is Just As Sexy As Advertised

WHY IT’S AWESOME: This is easy. You can get a seat at a Death and Co. bar on a first-come, first-serve basis without the elitist reservation systems of New York or Los Angeles (Death and Co.’s two other locations). You’re getting the same sky-high quality service and cocktails in a bit more laidback and accessible setting. That’s a big win for a cocktail experience as dialed in and desired as Death and Co.’s. We’ll get into the rooms a little later. The second biggest draw is the location of this property. You’re in the heart of Denver’s hippest, sexiest neighborhood, RiNo. All the breweries you want are within walking distance, the street art scene alone is worth a long stroll, and almost every resto, dive, and bar are within a stone’s throw. This is where you need to be if you’re visiting Denver and want to really dive into what makes the Mile-High city so damn cool right now. IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK: This is pretty self-explanatory. Take your time and talk with the bar staff in the main lobby bar. You’ll find the cocktail that might become your new favorite. Or you can really dive into the ridiculous whiskey menu and get pours of super rare stuff. Or you can chat up the local sitting next to you for some serious local tips on where to go next — even if that’s your room upstairs. While the coffee shop (DC/AM) and the Garden (open in the courtyard for imbibing and eating) are both on point and fun times, the on-site restaurant is the real draw. Super Mega Bien is a fusion of Latin American flavors served from roaming Dim Sum carts. The spot was dreamt up and executed by James Beard-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez. It’s one of those places that just vibes perfectly with the Death and Co. aesthetic while feeling very unique. Don’t sleep on the roasted beets topped with peppadews, lemon crema, and toasted pepitas, the lamb barbacoa (roasted in banana leaves) tacos, and whatever special is on offer when you walk in the door.

AMENITIES: Double-wide walls and high-performance windows to minimize noises

Wide plank hickory flooring

Antique Persian rugs

Curated Bar by Death & Co.

French Press Coffee: Locally roasted and ground daily

Operable Windows

Makeup Vanities

Television Streaming

Free Wifi: Fast enough to seamlessly stream movies

Custom furnishings

Plush pillow and top mattress ROOM TYPES: Standard rooms come with a king, queen, double queen, and accessible versions with spacious bathrooms, large showers, and antique brass fixtures. The suites offer a small seating area and king bed with a slightly larger bathroom with baths and showers alongside all the tile and brass. There’s a Pied-å-Terre suite for anyone looking for a little extra room and the ability to self-cater. The sprawling suite offers a loft experience with views across Denver, separate living and sleeping quarters, and plenty of room to invite some new friends up for a party. The last room you can stay in is the Bunkhouse. The small room comes with all the comforts and amenities of a standard room but has stacked bunk beds for you and a friend. It’s fun and costs a little less than grabbing a double queen. It’s great if you’re fine with someone sleeping above or below you.

THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK: There are a million things that could go in this slot. We’re only barely exaggerating. Luckily, the hotel offers a whole section of their website to help you dig into RiNo with 40 options for coffee, restos, bars, breweries, and shopping all with a few minute’s walk. If you’re looking for a real sense of the area’s culinary scene, then start at Denver Central Market. The 14,000 sq. foot food hall has local vendors for self-catering right next to great street art installations next to a very long list of eateries and drinking stops. Grab a bespoke ice cream from High Point Creamery and walk around until you find the next amazing morsel of food. THE BEST THING TO DO/EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $10 CAB RIDE: Larimer Square is the best bet. The small pedestrianized street is all about food, drink, and art while being a short Uber or taxi ride away. The vibes are definitely a bit more touristy than RiNo while still keeping a very Denver feel (you can’t miss the Denver Broncos banners everywhere). Rioja is a great place to grab some seasonal and local fare in a very Mediterranean setting. The venison loin with a wild blackberry sauce and chanterelles is a particular highlight, along with the chicken fried sweetbreads and a killer goat cheese tart. There’s a cool vinyl bar nearby and Bao Brewhouse is a good drop-in spot for spot-on bao all washed down with some great local beer.

BED GAME: 7/10 — While the bedclothes are pretty well weaved, the pillows were a bit hard (for me) and the mattress was a little soft (again, for me). SEXINESS RATING: 10/10 — This is where the pretty people of Denver go to be seen, drink the best cocktails, and hook up. Grab a seat at the bar in the lobby and assuredly someone worth talking to will be seated next to you on either side.

INSTAGRAMABILITY: 8/10 — While this is a very photogenic property during the day, it’s very dark at night. That makes it pretty hard to ‘gram if you want to catch those dope vibes when the sun goes down. That being said, you should be looking to engage with the people at the bar once the lights dim anyway. So… maybe put the phone away? BEST SEASON TO VISIT: Denver is a very four-season city. Hot but not stifling in the summer, plenty of turning leaves and cool, dry temps in the fall, rain and sun in the spring, and a winter season that’s full of snow and apres-ski vibes. You really can’t miss.