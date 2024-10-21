The Ultimate Essentials Guide For EDSea, As Told By Artists

We’re deep into autumn, which means we’re no longer in peak music festival season. Instead of warm, summer nights spent camping out in the woods for a three-day rager with the likes of Off The Grid Campout, Lightning In A Bottle, or Texas Eclipse, the colder season welcomes a whole new tier of destination music experiences.

While January brings the longest-running “floating music festival,” Groove Cruise, for partygoers to embark on, November will see the second annual sailing of Insomniac’s EDSea. This four-night oceanic EDC experience will embark November 2nd-6th for a four-night voyage to the island of Bimini, Bahamas, welcoming over 4,000 guests to party across its 15 ship decks. From hitmakers Dillon Francis and Gryffin to UK house music maestros Chris Lorenzo and Eli Brown, EDSea is slated to be one of the biggest parties on the ocean this year.

To prepare for this weekend of ultimate hedonism among a luxury party cruise ship, we tapped some of this year’s artists to give you the rundown of the ultimate essentials guide.

What is one thing everyone should bring to EDSea? What are your essentials you’re bringing?

I bring my supplements like magnesium, vitamin c, b vitamins, glutathione and salt-based electrolytes, gotta keep my immune system rocking while I party rock on the boat

How would you describe EDSea in one sentence?

Festival in the middle of the ocean hits diffy.

What makes EDSea different than a regular music festival?

We are all stuck on this boat together so the bond we create as a festival community is so strong compared to a regular festival

How are you getting ready for the overnight beach party in paradise (off of the ship?)

I’m gonna have a cute island outfit that’s for sure!

Besides your own set, who is someone that is on your must-see list playing EDSea?

The homies: Levity! Also I’ve never been to an emo nite and I’m a big emo head from when I was younger so I’m going to check that out.

What is one thing everyone should bring to EDSea? What are your essentials you’re bringing?

Dramamine so no one’s getting sick on the dance floor and multiple pairs of sunglasses (in case you lose them). My go-to pair are the Black YSL’s 660s.

How would you describe EDSea in one sentence?

Two words: non-stop party.

What makes EDSea different than a regular music festival?

All of the artists being immersed in the experience is definitely the factor that sets it apart- you eat, drink, and dance together for five days straight and it creates a unique community while you’re at sea.

How are you getting ready for the overnight beach party in paradise (off of the ship?)

I’ve been lining up all of my button-down shirts and making sure I have my comfy slides with me.

Besides your own set, who is someone that is on your must-see list playing EDSea?

Francis Mercier as he sets the perfect vibe. Of course, Chris Lorenzo and Odd Mob are a must. Lastly, catch Matroda as we tease some of our ‘Waxtroda’ IDs.

What is one thing everyone should bring to EDSea? What are your essentials you’re bringing?

Sunglasses, a snorkel mask, and dad jokes are absolute essentials for us.

How would you describe EDSea in one sentence?

EDSea is very mindful, very demure, and very wild.

What makes EDSea different than a regular music festival?

For starters, it’s in the middle of the ocean, but it’s also about being on a ship. The immersion is complete — you can’t escape it. This “in the moment” mentality really takes over, and everything just kicks into overdrive.

How are you getting ready for the overnight beach party in paradise (off of the ship?)

We’re trying to rest up now because we know once we get there, there won’t be much time for sleep.

Besides your own set, who is someone that is on your must-see list playing EDSea?

The lineup is seriously insane! It’s so good. We will definitely be at Odd Mob, Max Styler, and Sara Landry, just to name a few. But, like we said, we don’t expect to get much rest with so many great acts.

What is one thing everyone should bring to EDSea? What are your essentials you’re bringing?

You gotta dress on theme! Lean in, join the party, and have a good time. Can’t forget the Dramamine. Getting seasick last year while listening to hardstyle is certainly an experience I will never forget.

How would you describe EDSea in one sentence?

Floating rave prison.

What makes EDSea different than a regular music festival?

You don’t have to worry about any logistics. There’s no shuttle or Uber you have to take. No walking through dusty fields or hot parking lots. You can literally just wake up and start raving, and you don’t have to worry about anything. Food and everything is all handled for you!

How are you getting ready for the overnight beach party in paradise (off of the ship?)

We are actually joining the party the day after the overnight party so… Everyone might be zombie mode but we will be fresh and ready to party!

Besides your own set, who is someone that is on your must-see list playing EDSea?

Hamdi, 1991, Mary Droppinz, Netsky, Sullivan King – honestly the lineup is great, I’ve gotten more into EDM over the past year and I am super excited to explore and find new things.

What is one thing everyone should bring to EDSea? What are your essentials you’re bringing?

Dramamine is a staple for me, other than that some sunscreen because it’s been a long time since my skin has been in the sun.

How would you describe EDSea in one sentence?

This is my first EDSea but I’ve been on a few other cruise ship festivals. My guess is a nonstop party, with a lot of the Insomniac flavor! I’m expecting to see really cool stage production, fun characters, maybe even a few surprises.

What makes EDSea different than a regular music festival?

If it’s anything like the land festival it will be filled with Insomniac characters, surprise sets, and chances to connect with fans.

How are you getting ready for the overnight beach party in paradise (off of the ship?)

I’m doing all my workouts in the sand.

Besides your own set, who is someone that is on your must-see list playing EDSea?

I’m always excited to catch an Eli Brown set…also feel like Sara Landry is a must-see!

What is one thing everyone should bring to EDSea? What are your essentials you’re bringing?

One thing I’m not gonna bring is floaties because I 100% know how to swim.

How would you describe EDSea in one sentence?

The festival where Dillon Francis isn’t afraid because he can swim.

What makes EDSea different than a regular music festival?

It reaffirms the fact that I can swim, which I can.

How are you getting ready for the overnight beach party in paradise (off of the ship?)

Floaties.

Besides your own set, who is someone that is on your must-see list playing EDSea?

My set when I post about it. There will be floaties.