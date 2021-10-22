Hotels We Love: The Williamsburg Hotel Is Just As Sexy As Advertised

You enter the website for The Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn by clicking the line “Wanna Sleep With A Local?” It’s very on the nose when it comes to selling the sexiness of this hotel. It’s not a lie, either. That being said, there are a million sexy hotels you can stay in around New York City, at varying levels of comfort and luxury. And staying outside of Manhattan is certainly a choice that sacrifices some accessibility. But if you’re down for a hotel that’s a little out of the way while also boasting one of the best views of the city in existence, you’ll be thrilled to find this gem. Plus, it’s across the street from one of the best craft beer spots in the five boroughs (more on that later). Above everything else it has going for it, The Williamsburg Hotel is the sort of place that feels like it’s alive. It pulsates with energy; a destination onto itself. Locals and travelers mingle in the corridors, by the pool, and over avocado toast every morning. It’s those social aspects (and, yes, that aforementioned sexiness) that drove us to pick it as the first entry in our new “Hotels We Love” series. Related: Check Out UPROXX’s Fall Experience Guide

WHY IT’S AWESOME: The Williamsburg’s sex appeal goes beyond the beautiful people that populate the common areas. The rooftop day parties (that turn into night parties) by the pool feature DJs spinning with the Manhattan skyline framing the whole scene. Then you have the bar scene popping in the lobby (even weeknights), the safe sex packs in the minibar, and the stylish overall vibe and design. Hanging out in the lobby bar after people are done with dinner is a pretty sure-fire way to meet folks. If you strike out there, your room card gives you access to the rooftop bar and its party scene. It’s not wild per see, but it’ll be one hell of a party if you’re with the right crew. if you want even more of a scene, you’re in Williamsburg. While it’s not the heart of Brooklyn, there’s plenty within walking distance if you want to get a bite, bar hop, or just grab a bodega sandwich (there’s a great little bodega with good sandwiches right across the street). Plus there’s about 20 years of residual cool kid energy permeating every block. IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK: The lobby bar connects to the main eatery. I only had breakfast there. It was good quality and locally sourced standards of 2021 — good eggs benny, avo toast with a lot of greens, farm-fresh eggs, etc. It was better than, say, the Marriott but it wasn’t life-changing and I’d probably have hit a diner or deli in the city if I had it to do over. The cappuccino was on point though. The room service is prompt and arrives piping hot, which is a nice touch. The lobby and rooftop bars are very standard hotel bars with a decent cocktail menu, good local craft beer, and plenty of wine from all over. While the drinks are perfectly fine, you’re really only going to be going to these bars to meet people, the drinks are sort of secondary.

AMENITIES: Rooftop pool with 2 bars

Free WiFi

24-hour gym & fitness center

Pet program

Bathrobes

Work desk & chair

Room service

Stocked high-end minibar

Apotheke toiletries

Breakfast included ROOM TYPES: The standard rooms come with and without a small terrace, queen or king beds, flat-screen, and a bathroom that’s fitted with classic tiles and old-school brass fixtures. The shower sits between the bed and the bathroom in a glass conservatory so you can see from the shower to the city skyline through the floor-to-ceiling windows. Beyond that, there are loft and skyline suites with a bit more room, bathtubs right next to floor-to-ceiling windows with views of either Manhattan or Brooklyn’s skyline, and showers that are big enough for two… or more.

THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15 MINUTE WALK: This is easy. The Brooklyn Brewery taproom is kitty-corner on Wythe Ave and 11th. The taproom is usually open until nine or ten pm, making it the perfect place to tie a few on before heading back over to The Williamsburg just as the fun begins. If you’re more into a dive bar scene, one block down 11th St. you’ll find The Whiskey Brooklyn. It’s a “whiskey” shop that’s really more of a dive bar with a fantastic whiskey list and decent cocktails. THE BEST THING TO DO/EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE: Being in Williamsburg, it’s actually faster and easier to get into Midtown and the Village than swaths of Brooklyn. I would have put Di Fara Pizza here for pizza but it’s a good 45 to 60 minutes across Brooklyn to get to. Sticking with the classic theme, I’m going with Katz Delicatessen. It’s a $20 taxi or Uber ride and takes about 20 minutes without major traffic. Plus, it’s Katz. I’m not sure you can go to New York and not go at least once. Order the pastrami on rye with a little mustard, grab a Dr. Brown’s soda (cherry obviously), and don’t sleep on the potato salad and knishes.

BED GAME: This was a step up from a nice Hilton but a step below a Conrad. The beds were great but the pillows were a little stiff. The thread count on the sheets was average but very comfortable against the skin. Overall, this was a nice sleeping experience but not overly memorable. Rating: 8/10 SEXINESS RATING: Any high-end hotel that has lube and condoms in the minibar knows what’s up. Plus, you can easily meet people at the rooftop or lobby bar. Though, I’d recommend the rooftop bar since you’ll have the entire Manhattan skyline as your backdrop. Rating: 10/10

THE VIEWS & PICS SPOTS: I mean, you can see the photos in this article. We’ve mentioned the Manhattan skyline view about ten times by now. You get it. It’s not a property that stunts for the ‘gram but that’s almost always corny. It definitely has plenty of cool angles, super stylish design, and lots of good lighting. Rating: 9/10 BEST SEASON TO VISIT: Is there a bad season to visit New York? No. That being said, to really get the most out of the roof, you’ll need to hit this place between April and September.