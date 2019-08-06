Unsplash

Summer has been officially on for about a month and a half, and there’s still about a month and a half to go before it officially ends. But as we all know, Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer — when school and work and day-to-day responsibilities ramp up again — and that’s closing in quickly. If you tend to be a procrastinator, now is the time to get shaking. There are summer brews that you haven’t quaffed, beaches you have yet to bask on, and meats that remain ungrilled.

Even if you aren’t a “why do today what you can put off until tomorrow” type, you still probably haven’t had all the summer fun that you longed for in February. That’s why we made this list, featuring a bit of everything, even an option for those who aren’t charmed by the rays of the sun. Dig through the options we’ve kicked your way and get to work making a loose list of your own for the rest of August and the first week of September.

You don’t want to let any of this hot weather or your vacation days go to waste.

Go Sky Diving

We jump off of diving boards into water because the plunge ends in cooling liquid that looks summer heat in the face and says, “Get bent.” But what if it was the dive itself that was cooling? Look, we know the pitch for sky diving is generally about leaping from a plane and making the sky your bitch, but don’t overlook how much more frigid things are at 10,000-feet. It’s at least ten degrees cooler than on the ground, which is solid when temperatures are climbing.

The experience may only add up to a few chilly minutes breaking through the clouds, but they will be refreshing ones you will never forget. You don’t get that from the air conditioning at the multiplex.

There’s a lot of good skydiving in the United States and abroad. With the variety of possible landscapes, you can drop onto the most beautiful places in the nation. We suggest going to Alaska Skydive Center because ascending over Denali Park and North America’s highest peak before being dropped over the waters of the Cook Inlet and into the wilderness surrounding it is legit lifechanging.