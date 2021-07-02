‘Top Chef’ Finale, Course-By-Course Breakdown: Did The Right Chef Win?

UPDATE: After the publication of this post, an article in the Austin-American Stateman surfaced sexual harassment allegations against winner Gabe Erales. ‘Top Chef ‘co-host Padma Lakshmi commented on these concerns in a tweet earlier today, writing: As someone who has been sexually harassed, this topic is a serious one and merits openness.



We filmed Top Chef in October of last year & were not aware of the allegations now coming out about Gabe. This should be investigated & the network should consider its best action. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 2, 2021 ‘Top Chef’ has not yet issued an official statement. *** Top Chef Portland had its finale last night, and I’m already distraught. All I can think about are the weeks and months of drudgery ahead, with no cooking competitions or Padma entendres or incredibly specific food criticisms from Tom Colicchio to leaven the load. I’ve just been sitting in the middle of my living room wearing my Ed Lee Replica Statement Hat™ rocking back and forth crying, muttering about gaper clams. I can’t believe they let him in wearing that thing. I would’ve been afraid that he’d flip a table over, claim the dinner for the country’s peasantry, and carve a Z on the wall with a saber. Even Gregory Gourdet looked glum. Poor guy, just sitting there thinking “I was led to believe that I would be the jauntiest one.” Anyway, this was a three-way, four-course battle (that’s 12 course-ways!) between Shota Nakajima, Dawn Burrell, and Gabe Erales. It pitted Shota’s tasting menu experience against Dawn’s potential for transcendent greatness and Gabe’s steady consistency and elite sauce making. There’s a lot of room for error in four courses, so perhaps it was fitting that the win, in the end, went to the chef who throughout the competition just seemed to make the fewest errors — Gabe Erales, aka Big Fozzy, the Man of 1000 Moles.

Some of the readers gave me a hard time about not being moved by all the crying in episode 11. It all came back around this episode. I admit it, watching Maria shout “Que te dije, cabrón!” and hugging Gabe after the win had me legitimately moved. Maybe it’s being from the San Joaquin Valley, but I really relate to hearing “cabrón” used a term of endearment. “I love you, guey.” “I love you too, puto.” The margin seemed razor thin. Dawn forgot a few components in dish one (shocker!) and had superfluous seafood in dish two. Shota had a slightly underwhelming vegetable dish and poorly plated (insufficiently cheffy!) dish three. In the end it was a pretty satisfying finale. It felt like the winner deserved it, even if either of the other chefs could’ve won on any given night. Next year we should make t-shirts of our favorite contestants. Sitting in my living with giant foam chicken legs and shit. Then Rob Lowe could show up in a hat that just says “FOOD.” In lieu of a traditional ranking this week, I thought we could run through the contestants’ dinners dish by dish, reliving that magic. 1. Gabe Erales AKA: Good Gabe. Canelo. Fozzy. The Foz. The Masa Father. Jamón. Steady Eddie. Susan Lucci. The Winner. The Menu:

2. Dawn Burrell AKA: Legs. Breaking Dawn. Coco Chanel. Milk Carton. The Sphynx. Zeus. Flamethrower. The Menu: 3. Shota Nakajima AKA: Beavis. Big Gulps. Menu:

Viewer’s Verdict: Menu Tough choice, but I have to go Dawn. If I saw gumbo, “jerk beef cheek,” and yam bread pudding on a menu, I’m ordering that one (even the tendon seems intriguing). Shota might be at a natural disadvantage here, since Japanese tends to sound much simpler than it tastes. Dish 1 Shota: Sashimi 3-Ways Dawn: Lamb Tartare With Beef Tendon Puff Gabe: Fried Pibil Head Cheese Viewer’s Verdict, Dish 1: Slight edge to Dawn. Again, everything looks amazing, and Shota might be at a slight disadvantage because it’s hard to judge something as simple as sashimi purely on looks. True, like the judges said, Dawn probably doesn’t need all that stuff on there — definitely could’ve gone honey bread OR tendon puff, not both. But it all sounds and looks so good… I guess it’s the maximalist in me, but I’m fine with “too much.”

In the end, she left her bread off two plates and a tendon off of one anyway, all but ensuring that she lost this round. Without that, I think she takes it. Dish 2: Gabe: Scallop Aguachile, etc. Shota: Octopus Karaage Dawn: Green Gumbo With Seafood and Rice Fritter

Viewer’s Verdict: Gabe in a walk. That looks amazing and I don’t even like scallops. Even based on looks alone, I have to agree with the judges that Dawn sabotaged a potential winning dish by adding too much stuff to it. With Shota’s, I have to plead ignorance on “water spinach.” That’s a real thing? Come on, you made that up. I kid, but it does look a little like a pile of garnishes. Dish 3 Shota: Beef Tongue Curry With Braised Turnips Gabe: Shortrib with Chichilo Negro Mole Dawn: Braised Beef Cheek, Black-Eyed Peas, Buttered Turnips Viewer’s Verdict: Holy hell, this course was a murderer’s row. I didn’t think anyone could top Shota’s fried-then-braised beef tongue curry, and then Gabe comes in with short rib and black mole (the best mole, imo). And then Dawn flies off the top rope with jerk beef cheek and buttered turnips. This is the strongest dish for all three, but I give the razor-thin edge to Dawn. “Buttered turnips?” I’ve never even had that but it sounds amazing. Every single syllable sounds sexual. You wouldn’t be allowed to serve that at a convent. The judges ragged on Shota for his overly rustic plating, and even worse, his “crunchy” rice. How many times have people screwed up rice on this show? I think the secret is to never, ever cook rice on Top Chef. Course 4 Dawn: Yam Bread Pudding Gabe: Candied Squash With Cafe Mexicano Ice Cream Shota: Hoji Tea Cheesecake with Cedar Smoked Gelato