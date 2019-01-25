Top Chef Power Rankings, Week 8: Nerds Vs. Chads

Bravo

Let’s be honest, this season of Top Chef hasn’t been as kind to us in terms of well-defined personalities, at least compared to the last few. So it was a good thing this week that when Eddie (AKA Smiles, AKA Sweaty Eddie), the winner of last week’s challenge, was gifted with the “advantage” of choosing teams for this week’s challenge (a houseboat party), he managed to stock his own team exclusively with band nerds, teacher’s pets, and theater geeks, while giving the other team nothing but football heroes, party girls, and burnouts.

Oh God, Eddie, what have you done? It was Chads vs. Dads, and in a party throwing challenge, I think you can guess how that turned out. There were jello shots, hot tubs, and far more nudity promised than basic cable could deliver. I believe Sara, Kelsey, Brian, and guest judge/Kenny Rogers lookalike Captain Lee (from Below Decks in a Bravo cross promo) all expressed a desire and/or a history of getting naked. Pics or it didn’t happen, Top Chef. Come on, is this Top Chef or Top Tease?

Padma didn’t even take the innuendo bait when the chefs kept calling the jello shots “jiggle juice.” In fact, at one point, she took a jello shot and then made this face:

Which may have had something to do with the fact that she attempted to CHEW HER JELLO SHOT. Uh… isn’t the whole point of a jello shot that you can skip the immense amount of grain alcohol past your tongue and into your stomach like a pebble across a frozen lake? Come on, Padma, don’t act like you never went to college.

To this face Sara half-heartedly asked, “Too boozy for ya?”

Somehow I doubt that was the first time Sara has asked that question, but as a viewer, I resent the implication that the jello shots were “too boozy.” You’ll know when the jello shots are “too boozy.” It’s when you can no longer make jello with them. Anything just short of that is perfect.

Party Team: (winners): Justin, Kelsey*, Sara, Eric

Nerd Team: Eddie, Brian, Michelle, Adrienne, David

*(winner)

Rankings

1. (even) Eddie Konrad — AKA: Smiles. AKA: The Accountant. AKA: Seppuku. AKA: Sweaty Eddie. AKA: Calamity. AKA: Nice Guy Eddie.

Eddie did his best to sabotage himself this week, putting himself on the Nerd Team for a party challenge and taking it upon himself to cook Adrienne’s mayo-ass tacos while she went below decks to rest on her fainting couch. Even that didn’t work. Eddie is too clear a front runner. The judges pretended like there was a chance of Eddie going home but we all knew they were bluffing. Did you also notice how Tom called Eddie’s shrimp cocktail “perfectly cooked” when he was actually eating it but then claimed it was “rubbery” during judges table? I see you, Colicchio.

Most On-Brand Eddie Moment Of The Episode

Did you see Eddie attempt to relate to the partygoers in a personable, hyoo-mon manner? It was wonderful. “Is this your first time on a party boat. …Cool.”

I love Eddie. I wish every contestant was Eddie.

2. (even) Eric Adjepong — AKA: Ghana. AKA: Sports.

Eric is number two not because he’s a clear favorite, but because everyone else who could potentially fill this spot is either dropping fast (David) or hopelessly streaky (Kelsey, Justin, Sara). Anyway, Eric was on Team Chad this week, cooking up a beer-battered walleye with escoveitch with the rest of his cool friends. In the fried fish battle he seemed to out duel Michelle thanks to his fish being hot — which seemed to be a result of him making the judges wait 20 minutes while he went downstairs to fry his fish in a stove pot, since the boat generator wasn’t strong enough to power a deep fryer. Did Eric really just get credit for that? I like to think Sara plied them with enough booze that they forgot why Eric’s fish was hotter.

I’m calling Eric number two but not feeling great about it. His food always looks the best but it’s rarely judged that way.

3. (+3) Michelle Minori — AKA: Screen Time. AKA: Who? AKA: Trivia.

Most On Brand Michelle Moment Of The Episode:

When Brian was trying to brainstorm theme ideas and wondered aloud, “what do people like to do at parties?” and Michelle offered, “Trivia?”

Notable Michelle Quote:

“If this challenge is about a party then we’re out of our element.”

Kudos to Michelle for most clearly recognizing her own brand, even if that brand is a half-hearted apology for being boring. Michelle has had consistently decent food all season that always keeps her just off the lead. This week she narrowly lost the fried fish showdown but it seemed like that was mostly because the judges were butthoused on gelatinous Maker’s Mark. Michelle is clearly one of the better chefs, but right now I can’t quite imagine her shrugging her way into the victor’s circle.

Most Heartbreaking Michelle Moment Of The Episode

When Michelle heard Team Chad laughing it up in the lake (literally going down beer-lubed waterslides) and exclaimed sadly “…I want to go swimming,” while cooped up indoors.

