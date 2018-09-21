iStock/Uproxx

September is Bourbon Heritage Month. That means you only have one week left to enjoy bourbon in the month dedicated to America’s native spirit. Tomorrow is also the beginning of fall. That combination makes it the perfect time to try some of your bucket list bourbons. But just because they’re high-quality, well-known bourbons, they shouldn’t leave you broke. There are many iconic offerings within even the most budget-minded drinker’s price range (and others that aren’t).

From Bulleit, to Old Forester, to Booker’s, there are a handful of bourbons everyone should add to their liquor cabinet or home bar. Check out our must-haves below. Don’t agree? Tell us in the comments what bourbon you can’t live without.

Bulleit 10-Year-Old

Bulleit has made a name for itself in the whiskey world in the last decade. If you’re going to try one offering from this well-known brand, make it the 10-year-old. This is founder Tim Bulleit’s baby. It’s matured in charred American oak barrels for 10 years. This extra maturity results in a rich, smooth, sweet bourbon with hints of vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon with an added kick from a higher-than-normal rye content.