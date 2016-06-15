We’re a little obsessed with food here, but a food obsession can quickly go too far into “Bart Simpson with a washcloth on a stick” territory. That’s where Calorie Brands comes in. They photoshop some of our favorite fast food selections, popular snacks, and guilty pleasures if they were re-titled as the number of calories you’d be consuming if you inhaled the entire package at one go, which we’d totally never do, right?
We also learned some interesting equivalencies, like there being 1,905 calories in a bag of Oreos (WORTH IT) compared to 1,823 calories in a box of Cheerios, meaning we’d rather take the bag of Oreos for breakfast. That’s how healthy eating works, I’m certain.
Soon we’re going to have new nutrition labels to point out all of the extra sugar we’re eating, but in the meantime we have Calorie Brands to remind us there are four to five thousand calories in every little jar of peanut butter or hazelnut spread, and a syrupy 760 calories in a bottle of ketchup. Note to self: No more chugging ketchup.
That actually makes me feel better about eating large quantities of pizza…At least it’s not nutella
That was my takeaway too.
Massive swing though. If you get a shit pizza you can go under 1500, or you can get an edible pizza and be well over 2500.
How many calories are in a doughnut burrito?
I think the over under is probably 1K?
Wait really, vodka has that mainly calories? I thought it was just water for when you want to get a blowjob.
Or have to GIVE one.
Point taken. Oral sex is a two way street.
why bother with this bag of chips and candy (or anything thats a prepackaged single serving) when that number is on the other side of the package already?
Hang on, lemme check…
*unwraps burger*
Yep, still don’t care…
So a whole bucket of chicken has less calories than a jar of Nutella?
That’s crazy, right?
I wonder which will have more protein though
Meh, as long as you have portion control, who cares?
For the next time I eat an entire box of Cheerios?
Yeah, wtf is this trying to prove? Oh shit ten servings of something will have nearly a days worth of calories?