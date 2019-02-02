Ranking Trader Joe’s Frozen Food, Just In Time For The Super Bowl

UPROXX / Lisa Dunn

Trader Joe’s on a Saturday afternoon is a melee. Bodies crush and jockey for space in front of the beer section and people side-eye one another over the last remaining box of cookie-butter cookies. It leaves me searching for an exit. But I can’t bail. I’m on a mission of the utmost importance. The Super Bowl is coming, and I’ve been tasked with figuring out how you can pig out with minimal effort and maximum return on investment.

I agreed to this assignment because to me the Super Bowl is all about food. When I was a kid, my parents threw an enormous Super Bowl party for friends, family, and neighbors. Every year without fail. The chili would start burbling away on the stovetop days before the game. By kickoff we had homemade roast beef with jus, spreads of cheeses, dips, crackers, and chips of every kind. Hoagies and wings were piled high; to say nothing of the dining table packed with desserts.

Gorging while there’s supposedly a game on is a hallowed tradition. It’s one of the few days of the year you can go full freaking HAM on junk. But not everybody has the time or energy to make chili four days in advance, and who the hell wants to put together finger food platters on a Sunday morning? In my neverending quest to be lazy but still enjoy a high-quality kind of life, I headed to Trader Joe’s — where literally everyone in the Uproxx/Food Slack channel insists that they sell the best frozen food in the game.*

*Scored on a weird scale of 1-5 footballs because football scoring is also weird.

8. Coconut shrimp

Lisa Dunn

It was at Trader Joe’s that I learned that not everybody has experienced the delight that is coconut shrimp. “Coconut shrimp?” my friend asked. “You don’t mean popcorn?”

“No, coconut,” I insisted. “It’s mostly panko, with just a hint of sweetness. This’ll be good!”

Oh, how naive I was. The box it comes in is deceptively cheerful. Bake & serve! it insists. Easy enough. And yet… when I opened the box and poured the bag of shrimp onto the baking sheet, there was a veritable cascade of shredded coconut. So much coconut. Like a perfectly normal human being, I started scooping up the shreds with my hands and putting them back in the box. It was too much freakin’ coconut, and I figured that removing the excess would solve the problem. Then I baked and served. I followed directions to a T.

Somehow, these are crunchy on the outside and extremely mushy on the inside. That is the technical term, I believe. Just fall-apart mush. And the coconut was overwhelming, despite my best scooping efforts. Where was the mostly-panko-light-hint-of-coconut playfulness I’ve come to know and love? Not a single one of us could finish even a single shrimp, and it sat there, sadly, on its own plate in the corner of my kitchen. Cursed and alone.

Rating: 1/2 a football. Not even an entire pigskin. Avoid at all costs, or you’ll have a bad time on Super Bowl Sunday. This is the food equivalent of the woman gesturing no emoji 🙅‍♀️.