CollegeHumor has just released a trailer for their new culinary mockumentary Gods of Food, which is set to debut next Thursday, and it looks just as Netflix-worthy as any of our other favorite food shows. Gods of Food will consist of six-episodes and looks to poke fun at all the usual tropes we’ve come to expect from the always unnecessarily dramatic rigamarole that is the modern food show. Best of all, the show didn’t just bring together a few actors to play outlandish chefs, they got actual celebrity chefs like Top Chef’s Hugh Acheson and Richard Blais, and the Food Networks Jet Tila involved to add a dose of authenticity to the whole thing.

Each episode of the series will focus on an outlandish fictional chef and feature testimonials from celebrity chefs as they faun over the singular genius of the chef being profiled. The trailer features lines like “Food is art, and art is food, and food is in fact, art” and “Her restaurant wasn’t just food — It was a concept” and our personal favorite “was it food, was it art, was it murder?” If you’ve spent any time profiling fancy restaurants or watching the countless food shows, you’d know that the series has absolutely nailed the pretention that can sometimes be found in the food TV space.

The series was created and written by CollegeHumor cast member and head writer Rekha Shankar, who will also serve as the series executive producer. Gods of Food premiers next Thursday on August 8th exclusively on CollegeHumor’s subscription service DROPOUT.