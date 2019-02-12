Free Flights And Valentine’s Day Sales Lead This Week’s Travel Deals

Pexels

Valentine’s Day is nearly here and President Day Weekend is just around the corner. After that, we have a mad dash to Spring Break and summer, which means prices are going to start moving upwards pretty steadily across the travel industry. Now’s the time to buy that flight, book that hotel, and pull that trigger on a trip of a lifetime.

Below are the best cheap flights, hotel discounts, and travel deals that will make you race to book something right now.

Check out The 2019 Uproxx Travel Hot List

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

GET A FREE FLIGHT WHEN YOU BOOK A UNIWORLD CRUISE

Uniworld.com

Starting today, Uniworld will buy your roundtrip airfare when you purchase one of their intimate river cruises. The small boats offer boutique level accommodations with a food and drink program that focus in on local ingredients everywhere they dock. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience.

The offer applies to six major itineraries with over 65 departure date options. You can cruise the Rhine, float through Spain and Portugal, make your way by river from Amsterdam to Vienna, or pop around the rivers of northern Italy. You’ll need to book before the end of the month.

Book A Cruise Here

ROUNDTRIPS TO SPAIN FROM LOS ANGELES FOR LESS THAN $300

Skyscanner.com

Getting from the West Coast to Europe (and back) for less than $300 is a steal on any airline. That’s especially true when the airline is a non-budget carrier — this is a flight that includes your carry-on, a meal, and a drink or two. Plus, it’ll get you to Spain where the food, beaches, and wine are some of the best in the world.

Book A Flight Here

ONE-WAY VALENTINE’S DAY FARE SALE WITH NORWEGIAN

Norwegian.com

Speaking of great deals to Europe, Norwegian is running a Valentine’s Day sale. One-way fares from the U.S. to the Caribbean will be as cheap as $49 and flights to Europe are clocking in at $100-$149. Keep in mind, that price is without a meal, drinks, or a bag. So, expect to add another $30-$80 each way onto that price.

Still, 50 bucks (if you can travel light) to the sunny Caribbean is a steal.

Book A Flight Here