If you’re not from the East Coast, hearing the phrase “New York” might conjure visions of crowded streets, the glittering lights of Broadway, neighborhoods that you’ve seen a thousand times in movies from every era of American film, and big slices of greasy-cheesy pizza. But that’s actually just New York City, ya know? Merely 302.6 square miles in a state of 54,556 square miles. Meaning that limiting your ideas of New York to the five boroughs leaves you with a woefully inadequate picture of the state. And ignores a whole lot of natural beauty. Evan Dorfman and Ben Cronin of indie electronic duo Gilligan Moss don’t buy into any narrow view of what defines New York. They’ve spent the last three years exploring everything upstate has to offer while crafting their self-titled debut album, letting the serene environment inform the soundscape. “We spent a lot of our time in a house with open windows,” Dorfman says. “We began our mornings by writing material in two separate stations and in the evenings we could come together to play the ideas loudly into the garden. By the end of the trip, the outside and inside spaces felt continuous and our sense of location began informing a lot of the sounds and feeling the music. Lots of flowers, tall grass, and birds abound.” That might lead you to believe Gilligan Moss is full of chirping birds and the hippie, back-to-basics vibes of ’70s upstate New York, but that couldn’t be further from the actual sound of the record. Instead, the album is full of driving rhythms, funky bass lines, and sparkling synths that build off of the group’s two previous eps, as well as the visually-inspiring qualities of their 13 track mix for Adventure Time: Distant Lands. On the heels of last Friday’s release of Gilligan Moss, the indie duo set us up with a guide to the New York countryside sights that helped to inspire their debut album. Their tips make for one hell of an adventure, and it all ends as it should — back in the outer reaches of NYC, crushing a slice of pizza.

Wave Hill Public Garden + Cultural Center, The Bronx NY View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manami M (@insincerelynami) Gilly Day Trip: Get 15% stoned, grab a bike, and charge your way up to Wave Hill. It’s really strange and beautiful, and if you are a fan of flowers then this place has some delights in store for you. There are tables and benches to eat if you pack a lunch, and the grounds will put NY in a different perspective. It’s kind of the opposite of wilderness though — very well manicured and prim. Be aware — there is an entry fee. If you’re tired after a long bike ride, you can take the train back to Grand Central very easily. Peekskill Landing Park, NY View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVictorMooreFilm (@avictormoorefilm) A tiny little park with an even tinier little beach looking out over the Hudson. We love this one for a number of reasons: It’s about an hour from Brooklyn. It’s not super crowded. It’s great if you have a dog with crippling anxiety — she doesn’t have to be around a lot of people and can go swimming at the little mini beach. It’s right across the street from Peekskill Brewery — the move is to grab some food and beer, walk across to the park, let the dogs go swimming while you swig back a cool IPA, and take in the beauty of the Hudson River.