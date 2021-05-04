Rules And Guidelines For Travel To All 50 European Nations Right Now

Some parts of the world are slowly starting to awaken from a long pandemic slumber. That means travel restrictions that have been in place since March 2020 are starting to ease. We’re beginning to see headlines like “E.U. Set to Let Vaccinated U.S. Tourists Visit This Summer” from the New York Times or “Greece opens its doors to Covid-free tourists” from CNN. Those headlines certainly inspire hope for a battered travel industry. But in the light of day, they rarely tell the whole story. The New York Times had to adjust their original headline in a follow-up article about the E.U. with a headline that read, “Vaccinated Tourists May Soon Travel To Europe.” And yes, Greece is open to tourism but there are a lot of “ifs” and regulations for people making that trip from the United States, as of right now (more on that below). After compiling this list, it became abundantly clear that we’re a long way from the freedom of movement enjoyed since the fall of Communism in Europe. In truth, that might take a fair bit of time to fully return to. The reality of mandatory health declarations, digital or physical vaccine passports, pre-paid accommodations, PCR tests before departure, on arrival, and before returning home, and health insurance requirements are very real and going to be part of traveling abroad for some time. So what is going on with travel to Europe? Not a whole lot right now if you’re a U.S. citizen. There are a lot of plans from places like Spain, France, and Italy — Europe’s travel mainstays — to reopen summer travel for Americans as soon as possible. We’re likely to see new protocols for travel to those nations arrive within weeks. For now, they’re closed but we’ll be updating this list as new rules roll in. That said, remember that the E.U. only represents 27 out of 50 European nations. Their rules, recommendations, and regulations will only apply to that economic bloc. Instead of focusing there, today we’re looking at each country in Europe and where they stand on letting in U.S. citizens for tourism. To compile this information, we’ve used the U.S. State Department’s U.S. embassy information from each European country. The U.S. embassies in each nation tend to update their entry/exit requirements for Americans along with COVID details and regulations consistently. A reminder for the would-be traveler: Just because a country is open to U.S. tourists doesn’t mean it’s a good time to go. While CNN is reporting that Greece is “open” to U.S. tourists, Greece still has a lot of restrictions. Do you want to go all the way to Athen just to sit at a hotel, find most clubs closed, and eat take-out? Looking at the current status of some of the countries that are open to U.S. tourism, it becomes clear that they’re hoping things get much better and lockdowns ease off by the time the heavy summer tourism season arrives (July and August). It’s like floating a check. They want the bookings now, it hopes that things will unlock soon. If you’re comfortable taking that risk when making your bookings, that’s up to you. Lastly, we’ve added vaccination rates for each country as they currently stand, according to Reuter’s COVID-19 tracker. The vast majority of the countries that are open have an extremely low vaccination rate. That means that they are nowhere near herd immunity. Since the CDC is very clear that there are a lot of unknowns as to whether vaccinated people can still contract and spread COVID or its variants, there are serious ethical concerns at play (particularly when visiting countries with low vaccination rates). It’s on you to make informed choices that don’t put others at risk, especially in countries with heavily strained resources. Related: Is Europe Open For US Travelers This Summer Or Not? An Explainer

Albania Status: Partially Open Albania has opened its international borders for now. However, direct flights from the U.S. don’t exist, meaning you’d have to travel via another country in Europe that might be closed to U.S. citizens, vaccinated or not, even if just transitting. Moreover, there’s a nationwide curfew at the moment which has shut bars and restaurants and restricts all public movement between certain hours. Percentage Vaccinated: 8.4% Rules for Entry: PCR test not required.

Vaccine card not required.

Quarantine not required.

Health screening at the border with the possibility of quarantine (at own expense).

Curfew in place nationwide from 10 pm and 6 am.

Mask and social distancing enforced. Andorra Status: Restricted Since you have to enter Andorra through either France or Spain, U.S. citizens are currently barred from entry. Percentage Vaccinated: 17.1% Rules: N/A

Armenia Status: Open Percentage Vaccinated: Less than 0.1% Rules: PCR test required no more than 72 hours before arrival or at the border with self-quarantine.

Quarantine not required with a negative test.

Mask and social distancing enforced. Austria Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry. Percentage Vaccinated: 17.9% Rules: N/A

Azerbaijan Status: Restricted According to the State Department, only U.S. citizens with permanent residency in Azerbaijan are permitted to enter. Percentage Vaccinated: 7.5% Rules: N/A Belarus Status: Partially Open Land borders are still closed and information is sketchy. Add in social tensions on the streets, and it’s unclear if now is the time to go to this very reclusive nation. Percentage Vaccinated: 1.7% Rules: U.S. citizens are only allowed to enter via Minsk Airport. However, there are no direct flights.

PCR test required before arrival.

Ten-day self-quarantine required on arrival.

Belgium Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 16.6% Rules: N/A Bosnia and Herzegovina Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry. Percentage Vaccinated: 0.2% Rules: N/A

Bulgaria Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry. Percentage Vaccinated: 5.9% Rules: N/A Croatia Status: Partially Open There are no direct flights to Croatia, meaning you’ll have to transit through a third country (which may not be accepting U.S. citizens). Moreover, there are a lot of restrictions in place due to ongoing lockdowns. Percentage Vaccinated: 11.1% Rules: Negative PCR test required no more than three days before arrival.

Medical document showing you have recovered from COVID-19 90 days before travel or an official certificate showing a final dose of COVID-19 vaccine was taken at least 14 days before arrival.

Test on arrival at traveler’s own expense ($40 to $150 depending on the port of entry).

Documentary evidence of an accommodation paid in advance and in full.

Fill out a health declaration upon arrival.

Mask and social distancing rules enforced.

Restaurants open for outdoor and take-out only.

Nightclubs closed.

All events and gatherings must end by 10 pm.

Cyprus Status: Partially Open These rules will slightly vary from the Turkish-controlled to Republic-controlled sides of the island. Also, there are some severe lockdown conditions currently in place on both sides of the island. Percentage Vaccinated: 9.9% Rules: Flight Pass required before boarding flight.

Negative COVID test no more than three days before arrival.

Health screening on arrival.

Passenger Locator Form (PLF) required.

Test upon arrival at traveler’s own expense (€30/$36).

Curfew in place from 9 pm to 5 am.

All public spaces are closed, including beaches, parks, and mountains.

Permission required to leave the residence and only allowed once per day.

Dining only open for take-out.

Bars and all other services besides grocery stores closed.

Mask and social distancing enforced. Czech Republic Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry. Percentage Vaccinated: 14.9% Rules: N/A

Denmark Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 17.2% Rules: N/A Estonia Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 17.5% Rules: N/A

Finland Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 16.9% Rules: N/A France Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 16.6% Rules: N/A

Georgia Status: Partially Open Georgia is open to U.S. travelers. But there are some severe lockdown rules still active and an extremely low vaccination rate. Percentage Vaccinated: 0.6% Rules: An official certificate showing a final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was taken before arrival.

PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Health screening at the airport.

PCR test (at traveler’s own expense) on the third day after arrival in Georgia.

Arrival by air only.

Application form with itinerary and previous travel required 14 days before arrival.

Curfew between 9 pm and 5 am with all services, including public transportation, shut down (walking outdoors is not permitted during these times).

Municipal transport is currently suspended across Georgia.

Restaurants open for take-out only. Germany Status: Restricted



U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 18.1% Rules: N/A

Greece Status: Partially Open Percentage Vaccinated: 14.5% Rules: An official certificate showing a final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was taken at least 14 days before arrival.

PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Health screening at the airport.

PCR test required on arrival.

Passenger Locator Form (PLF) required.

Nationwide lockdown and curfew in place from 11 pm to 5 am.

Restaurants reopened for outdoor and take-out.

24-hour movement restrictions, prohibition of nonessential travel between regions in Greece.

Suspension of business and entertainment operations, prohibition of gatherings, and operation of retail stores by appointment only.

Masks are required indoors and outdoors and social distancing is enforced. Hungary Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 31.5% Rules: N/A

Iceland Status: Partially Open Iceland is probably the most ahead of the game heading into summer. They’re accepting travelers that are fully vaccinated, have travel plans paid for and fully planned in advance, and are willing to be kept track of during their stay. Still, most places are operating at 50 percent capacity indoors and outdoors with varying levels of soft lockdowns across the country at the moment. Percentage Vaccinated: 20.1% Rules: An official certificate showing a final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was taken at least 14 days before arrival.

PCR test on arrival (free of charge).

Health screening on arrival.

Fill out a pre-registration form before arrival in Iceland.

PCR test before arrival with five days quarantine and two additional PCR tests required if not vaccinated (at own expense).

Masks and social distancing enforced.

Restaurants and bars must close by 10 pm.

50 percent capacity restrictions apply to retail and recreation. Ireland Status: Open but Restricted You can technically travel to Ireland as a U.S. citizen. However, you’ll have to arrive with a negative test and self-quarantine at a pre-paid quarantine hotel for 14 days. Being fully vaccinated does not exempt you from the 14-day quarantine. This is basically Ireland saying to stay away without having to outright ban people.

Moreover, arriving in Ireland without a PCR test (showing you’re negative) and refusing to take a test within 36-hours of arrival will be subject to a €2,500 fine or six months in prison for each offense. Plus, everything is still under severe lockdown restrictions nationwide. Percentage Vaccinated: 16.1% Rules: PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Health screening on arrival.

Mandatory 14-day self-quarantine in pre-determined and paid-in-advance hotels.

COVID-19 Passenger Locator Form indicating where they will self-isolate for 14 days.

Vaccination does not exempt travelers from any requirements.

The penalty on conviction for not abiding by Irish regulations, including mandatory 14-day quarantine, PCR testing requirement, completing the Passenger Locator Form, and wearing a face covering is up to €2,500 (nearly $3,000) and/or six months in prison.

Italy Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 17.2% Rules: N/A Kosovo Status: Open The State Department has this to say: “The health situation continues to deteriorate. U.S. citizens report equipment shortages and a lack of space available at local and regional hospitals. It is possible that regional and European land and/or air border restrictions could be re-imposed with little notice.”

That combined with Kosovo’s virtually non-existent vaccine status should translate to you not going there even if you technically can. Percentage Vaccinated: 0.6% Rules: PCR test not required by Kosovo government for arrival but will likely be required by the airline flying you to Kosovo.

Curfew from 10:30 pm until 5 am.

Restaurants close by 10 pm.

Public transport at 50 percent capacity.

Masks and social distancing enforced.

Latvia Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 8.3% Rules: N/A Liechtenstein Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 16.1% Rules: N/A

Lithuania Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 17.9% Rules: N/A Luxembourg Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 15.4% Rules: N/A

Malta Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 33.8% Rules: N/A Moldova Status: Partially Open According to the State Department: “Effective April 29, 2021, The National Public Health Emergency Commission in Moldova has issued a national State of Public Health Emergency. The Chisinau International Airport is open, although service is limited and commercial airlines will make independent decisions about when they will resume service in Chisinau.” All things considered, you should not be planning to travel to Moldova right now. Percentage Vaccinated: 2.8% Rules: PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Complete an epidemiological form on arrival.

All travel planned, approved, and paid for in advance.

Travel health insurance (minimum €30,000) required before entry.

Roundtrip ticket.

Mask (indoor and outdoor) and social distancing enforced.

Monaco Status: Restricted Entry into Monaco is based on France’s rules, which are currently restricted for U.S. travelers — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 31.3% Rules: N/A Montenegro Status: Partially Open While Montenegro is fairly open to U.S. tourists who’ve been fully vaccinated, they remain in a pretty wide lockdown with a long list of restrictions across every sector of the country. Percentage Vaccinated: 5.1% Rules: Enter with either an official vaccine card showing you’ve been fully vaccinated at least seven days before arrival or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival (with 14-day quarantine on arrival) or an official test showing recovery from COVID-19 at least 30 days before arrival.

PCR test upon arrival.

Nationwide curfew from midnight to 5 am.

Intercity travel is banned from Friday at 11 pm to Monday at 5 am.

Masks (indoors and outdoors) and social distancing enforced.

Restaurants and bars open until 11 pm.

Netherlands Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 15.2% Rules: N/A North Macedonia Status: Open North Macedonia is open with almost no restrictions for entry for U.S. citizens (as long as they’re not entering the country via Africa). However, the country is rolling in and out of curfews and lockdowns currently. Per the State Department: “Parliament has extended the nationwide state of crisis through June 30, 2021, to effectively manage state resources during the coronavirus pandemic.” Percentage Vaccinated: 1.5% Rules: As a U.S. citizen, you don’t need to show a PCR test, vaccine card, or take a test on arrival.

Health screening at the airport on arrival.

Nationwide curfew from 9 pm to 5 am.

Restaurants and bars are only open for outdoor or take-out.

Mask (indoors and outdoors) and social distancing enforced.

Norway Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 15.9% Rules: N/A Poland Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 15.6% Rules: N/A

Portugal Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 16.7% Rules: N/A Romania Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 13.7% Rules: N/A

Russia Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 7% Rules: N/A San Marino Status: Restricted Like Monaco above, San Marino has lifted most restrictions for entry. But, since you have to enter the country through Italy, you’re not getting in. When Italy opens up, we’ll update this entry too. Percentage Vaccinated: 42.8% Rules: N/A

Serbia Status: Open Percentage Vaccinated: 25.4% Rules: PCR or antibody test 48-hours before arrival.

Restaurants and bars open for outdoor dining and take-out.

Mask (indoor and outdoor) and social distancing enforced. Slovakia Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 14.9% Rules: N/A

Slovenia Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 15.3% Rules: N/A Spain Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 17.4% Rules: N/A

Sweden Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 15.9% Rules: N/A Switzerland Status: Restricted U.S. citizens are currently restricted from entry — with some caveats for family members and essential travel. Percentage Vaccinated: 15.3% Rules: N/A

Turkey Status: Partially Open Turkey is fairly open to U.S. travelers. However, there’s a major lockdown/curfew right now. The State Department says there’s a “full-time curfew throughout ALL of Turkey, starting at 19:00 on Thursday, April 29, 2021, and ending at 05:00 on Monday, May 17, 2021, encompassing weekdays and weekends.” Percentage Vaccinated: 13.8% Rules: A PCR test is required no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Complete “Form for Entry to Turkey” 72 hours before arrival.

Curfew in effect nationwide with varying hours across retail, dining, and public spaces.

Various travel permits and restrictions apply.

Masks and social distancing enforced. Ukraine Status: Partially Open According to the State Department, “Ukraine is under an adaptive quarantine until June 30, 2021.” There isn’t clear information on what “adaptive quarantine” means. But with the extremely low vaccination rates and Russian military buildup, this is probably not a fit for many travelers. Percentage Vaccinated: 0.9% Rules: PCR test 72 hours before arrival.

Offical medical document showing you’ve recovered from COVID-19 at least 90 days before travel.

Medical insurance covering all expenses related to possible COVID-19 treatment.

Health screening on arrival.

Mask (indoor and outdoor) and social distancing enforced.