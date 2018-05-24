Uproxx

It is no secret that travel is good for you. There aren’t even any rules about what kind of adventuring you have to do in order to reap the benefits. If you wanna join a prepackaged tour, cool. If you wanna tape pages of Lonely Planet to a wall and throw a dart, that works too. But, when it comes to tapping your wanderlust there is something deeply satisfying about going full Rick Steves and seeing how the locals live.

According to a recent study by Chase and Marriott, only 54 percent of Americans want to experience a new culture when they take a trip based on their personal passions. That number seems much lower than it ought to be. We get it, finding hidden gems and walking in the footsteps of longtime residents may not be a primary drive for everyone, but for those intrepid folks who do dare to “go local,” the payoff is huge.

We reached out to Alivia Latimer, a photographer and creative based in Portland, OR, to share insight from some of her favorite travel destinations. Latimer was psyched to shout out her favorite local lifestyle experiences, because her global explorations center on spontaneity and authenticity.

“I love wandering the streets,” she explains. “Exploring with no destination or end place in mind. Just seeing what I uncover.”

In speaking with us, she hit on multiple continents and provided a nice spectrum — ranging from bougie avocado toast in Europe to street markets in Africa. Try reading her descriptions without wanting to experience a new culture, local-style.