Uproxx/Pexels

“All-you-can-eat” signs aren’t suggestive of deals at restaurants — they’re challenges. That should be common knowledge, but one sushi restaurant in Bavaria didn’t really grasp the implication and its owner was aggravated when German bodybuilder turned Ironman triathlete Jaroslav Bobrowski accepted the gauntlet they’d thrown down.

Bobrowski walked into Running Sushi, a restaurant in the city of Landshut, where he was a regular. The restaurant is known for its all-you-can-eat sushi deal, while Bobrowski is known for fasting 20 hours per day — a dangerous mix. The restaurant may have felt that he’d pushed the boundaries before, but on the day in question that triathlete metabolism kicked all the way in and Bobrowski inhaled almost 100 plates of food (with three sushi pieces on each).

Paying only 15.90 euros ($18.49) for the meal, and consuming only tea and not alcohol, the triathlete royally pissed off Running Sushi’s owner who promptly banned him from the restaurant, calling the whole ordeal “not normal,” and citing that Bobrowski ate nearly five people’s worth of food.

Bobrowski said: “I’m banned from now on because I’m eating too much. I was stunned.”

Fine, owner of a sushi place, you win. Ban Bobrowski if you must, but please know: To the rest of us, he’s a hero.