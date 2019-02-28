This Pub Owner Is Fighting Back Against Negative TripAdvisor Reviews

Getty Image

The concept of the user review is genius. Who better to trust than a person who has already been where you’re going? But crowdsourcing an establishment’s rating has its downsides too. Not everyone has the ability to critique something objectively. And often, the people who choose to take the time to review a place are on the extreme ends of a rating spectrum. “Pretty decent” food rarely inspires people to jump on Yelp and write an unpaid 200-word review. But negative experiences get people going. How many times have you read a user review where the writer says something along the lines of, “I’m only giving this one star because there is no option for zero!!!” These trigger-happy reviewers can throw off an overall rating, which may affect where a business lands in search results, potentially affecting their bottom line. And one British pub’s co-owner isn’t going to let that type of nonsense fly. He’s taken to TripAdvisor to call out reviews he feels are unfair and misleading

Grub Street reports that Roger Cazaly, the co-owner of the solidly rated Plume of Feathers, has started responding to the few negative reviews the establishment has received creatively — calling out the claims of the angry reviewers, adding context, delving into their history of reviews, and even occasionally poking fun at their internet handles.

Speaking to Cornwall Live, the local newspaper of the city where Plume of Feathers is located, Cazaly positioned himself as a fighter for business owners everywhere.

“The thing about TripAdvisor is you have no defense,” he said. “People are either telling a lie or demanding something of me… I can’t take it when they are lying — I have to respond.”