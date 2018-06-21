Trump Hotel’s Liquor License Might Be Yanked For A ‘Lack Of Character’

UPROXX/Getty Image

Even before the election, Trump’s takeover of DC landmark the Old Post Office wasn’t particularly popular. And ever since the election, it’s gotten even less so, to the point where hotel staff claim there’s a liberal conspiracy afoot to keep their hotel out of the papers. Now the property has a new, and perhaps rather glaring, problem: Local religious leaders and retired judges are demanding the hotel’s liquor license get yanked.

For those unfamiliar with DC’s liquor laws, one of the key provisions is that if you want to sell booze, you must be “of good character.” That’s a bit vague, of course, but as a rule it means you should be honest with your dealings, not associate with known criminals, and otherwise not engage in unethical behavior. A group of pastors, rabbis, and retired judges in the DC area have filed a complaint showing how Trump fails these tests. This isn’t just a lark, either — the document runs 27 pages long and it’s designed to both make an effective legal point and kick Trump where it hurts. The complaint goes into detail about documented lies about his net worth, points out conflicts of interest, the ongoing Stormy Daniels scandal, reminds the board about the Trump University proceedings, and highlights his association with known criminals.

It’s a bit jarring to see all this in one place, to say the least, and it ends with a request for a cause hearing, where the Trump hotel can try and argue their boss doesn’t have a long record of poor character. Whether or not the hearing happens is an open question, and even if it does, it’s not a guarantee the liquor license will be pulled. But if nothing else, it’s a good reminder of Donald Trump’s past (and present).

(via The Week)