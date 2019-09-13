Dylan Gordon/Uproxx

Life

How ‘Trust And Travel’ Offers Community And Practical Advice To Aspiring Creatives

TwitterContributing Writer

“When I first started writing I would contact random writers directly to ask for advice,” says travel writer (and occasional Uproxx contributor) Jade Moyano. “Eventually, writers started to contact me for the same reason.”

This longing for both camaraderie and practical knowledge led Moyano and fellow travel writer (and occasional Uproxx contributor) Erin Rose Belair to launch Trust and Travel. Their vision was an immersive travel writing retreat, designed to take guests on a creative journey and cultivate an environment that would offer resources and inspiration in equal measure.

Laura Austin

Trust and Travel’s first iteration will take place at Verana, a boutique resort located in Yelapa, Mexico from October 10-15th. Seminars include “The Business of Writing — From Pitches to Published,” “The Power of Sensory Writing,” and “Create Characters From Scratch,” along with an open mic night and poetry readings for creative writers to share their work and receive feedback. The schedule also highlights writing workshops, organic meals, yoga, and meditation — all in the spirit of cultivating an ideal environment for working and aspiring writers.

“We created this retreat to offer a safe space for writers to share their work, ask questions, and get support,” Moyano says. “One thing we’re always told is that we need to just write, just do it. But there’s more to it – trust and community.”

Trust and Travel in Yelapa has 11/12 spots already full. Prices vary based on accommodation.
Laura Austin
Topics: #Mexico, #Travel

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:
×