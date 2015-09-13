From Fargo to Pawnee, These TV Show Locations Became Main Characters

#FX #AMC #HBO #The Wire #Fargo #Parks And Recreation #Breaking Bad #Dexter
09.13.15 3 years ago 23 Comments
TV.Bann

HBO

Often, the setting of a show is a simple statement of fact, something to establish where the story is taking place and nothing more. Some shows, however, go a bit deeper, and through its characters, it develops the setting to the point where it becomes a crucial element to the story on a whole.  Here, we’ll look at a few examples of shows that made a fully-realized character out of their settings.

Fargo – Bemidji, MN

TV.Fargo

FX

The widely acclaimed TV adaptation of the 1996 Coen brother’s movie, Fargo moved its location north of Brainerd to the town of Bemidji, Minnesota. Keeping with the same semi-serious tone and characters that seem to walk the line between genuine and caricature, the first season also successfully balanced the warm-hearted, “Minnesota nice” collective personality against the flat, desolate, snow-covered landscape, the latter due to it being filmed in Calgary, Alberta. While Bemidji wasn’t portrayed as idyllic, the quaint conventionality of its residents is underscored with the introduction of the mysterious Lorne Malvo, who’s very presence wreaks havoc on the town and drives much of the story.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#AMC#HBO#The Wire#Fargo#Parks And Recreation#Breaking Bad#Dexter
TAGSAMCBREAKING BADDexterFARGOFXHBONBCPARKS AND RECREATIONSHOWTIMEThe WireTV Show Settings

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP