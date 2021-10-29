Halloween is this weekend. And regardless of your age, there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to munch on at least a handful of candy (specifically, chocolate) this weekend. If you grab a few Snickers, Kit Kats, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups at a costume party, you’re going to need to pair it with something not quite so saccharine. Something boozy perhaps? Why not pair that chocolate with bourbon? We believe that the sweet corn, oaky, vanilla, and caramel flavors associated with this corn-based whiskey pair perfectly with bitter dark or sweet milk chocolate. And we’re not alone in that idea — 12 of our favorite bartenders not only cosigned the notion, they also offered up recommendations just in time for Halloween. Check out all of their answers below, and make sure to click on those prices if you want to try these pairings too.

Cyrus Noble Christopher Rodriguez, lead bartender at Lucy Bar in Yountville, California ABV: 45% Average Price: $33 Why This Bourbon? The best bourbon to pair with chocolate this Halloween is Cyrus Noble because it is super smooth. It’s 90 proof and highlighted by a nutty sweetness, vanilla, and caramel that all pair well with chocolate. Buffalo Trace Mike Fayad, general manager at Hearth and Hill in Park City, Utah ABV: 45% Average Price: $32 Why This Bourbon? Buffalo Trace is a great bourbon to drink with Halloween chocolate. It has dense flavors of caramel, chocolate, and fall spice which pair perfectly with my favorite, Snickers. Cooper’s Craft Lauren Navarro, head bartender at Apothecary 330 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida ABV: 41.1% Average Price: $24 Why This Bourbon? Cooper’s Craft is an excellent pairing for Halloween chocolate. It’s subtle and sweet with lots of vanilla notes. I use it for bourbon espresso martinis as well. Woodinville Port Cask Brendan Pineda, manager and buyer at Plumpjack Wine & Spirits in San Francisco ABV: 45% Average Price: $52 Why This Bourbon? Woodinville Bourbon finished in Port Casks takes their standard bourbon and finishes the whiskey in barrels that previously held port wine for six months. This process provides notes of rich chocolate, candied cherries, and berries making it the ideal complement to some tasty candy.

High Wire Revival Nicholas Karel, director of bars, lounges and beverage at Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans ABV: 42% Average Price: $55 Why This Bourbon? High Wire Revival Jimmy Red Corn Bourbon is my pick. The revival of the heirloom Jimmy Red Corn — which comprises the majority of this mash bill — makes for a rich and well-rounded bourbon that’s perfect for a chocolate pairing. Four Roses Mohamed Khald, food and beverage manager at The Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, Florida ABV: 40% Average Price: $24 Why This Bourbon? Four Roses Yellow Label bourbon is a strong and sweet whiskey bursting with spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove. iI’s a deliciously versatile fall bourbon and would blend perfectly with Halloween treats.

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Lauren Parton, general manager of Devereaux in Chicago ABV: 45% Average Price: $129 Why This Bourbon? Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel is my pick. It would pair well with either milk or dark chocolate. It’s rich in baking spice notes and lingers on the palate. Evan Williams Black Label Alex Barbatsis, head bartender at The Whistler in Chicago ABV: 43% Average Price: $13 Why This Bourbon? Evan Williams Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a great pairing for chocolate because the 86 proof can cut through the sugar, and it has vanilla and ginger notes that pair well with candy. It’s budget-friendly, so that leaves extra room for you to afford to give out full-size candy bars to trick or treaters. Jefferson’s Ocean Aged At Sea Roger Eyles, general manager and sommelier at Mister Mao in New Orleans ABV: 45% Average Price: $82 Why This Bourbon? Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea without a doubt. Chocolate always tastes better with sea salt in my opinion. It works well with the various flavors in milk and dark chocolate. What’s not to love?