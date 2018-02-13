Uber Will Soon Force Drivers To Take Mandatory Breaks After Extended Shifts

02.13.18

The topic of breaks for Uber drivers was a hot topic in the UK back in January, but now it seems that the company is ready to bring some mandatory changes to its operation in the United States. According to The Washington Post, the company is set to roll out an update that will limit drivers who work extended hours to only 12 hours a day. After this, they will be locked out from the app:

The update, expected to be rolled out nationally over a two-week period, will prompt drivers to take a six-hour break after 12 cumulative hours behind the wheel. Drivers will receive a warning after 10 hours of driving uninhibited by a six-hour break. A second warning will come after the 11th hour, and a third notification will serve as a 30-minute warning.

After 12 hours, the app will automatically go offline, Uber says, and drivers will be unable to pick up fares for six hours. After the mandatory rest period, the app will reactivate.

