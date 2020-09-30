Though Tim Arnott, better known as the electronic musician Ukiyo, has made a name for himself by hanging in his home studio and is “fairly used to the concept” of spending the majority of his time indoors, he’s definitely getting tired of living that locked down quarantine lifestyle. At this point, he’s as eager to get back on the road as anyone else. So we linked up with the Australian producer and multi-instrumentalist on the heels of his newest single, “The Middle,” to ask what his first post-pandemic travel stops will be. The results are refreshingly home-focused. Lucky for Ukiyo, his “home cities” are Sydney, Perth, and Freemantle, Australia — all just entering their summer season. And after a long, quiet quarantine, you can’t begrudge the man wanting to visit his local Apple Store. He spices up those picks by shouting out his dreams of grabbing his first slice of New York pizza, getting a drink at his favorite Indonesian surf bar, and visiting the country that inspired his name — Japan. We seriously can’t wait until that moment we can safely board a plane and scan the geography of a place other than home from the side window. When that time comes, Ukiyo’s “The Middle,” with its pulsing motorik beat and slowly simmering arpeggio-generated energy, is sure to be part of our travel playlist. Check out the video for the track above and dive into Ukiyo’s post-pandemic travel plans below.

Joe’s Pizza, New York View this post on Instagram Come and get your love!#joespizza #joespizzanyc #redbone #classic #theoneandonly #comeandgetyourlove photo: @rasketbasket A post shared by Joe’s Pizza NYC (@joespizzanyc) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:20am PST I was meant to be finally heading to America for the first time in June, so I’m pretty bummed that didn’t pan out. Lots of people over there that have helped me get to where I am who I need to thank in person. Heard a thing or two about the pizza too, I’ll be trusting Casey Neistat’s recommendation and heading straight to Joe’s. The Sand Dunes, Lancelin, Australia This place is only a couple hours away from my home & has become my go-to place to get away and clear my mind. Crazy sand dunes that look like nothing on Earth, amazing beaches, and far enough from the city that you can see some stars. Took all my photos for the new music there.