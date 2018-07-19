A Virtual Tour Of UNESCO’s Coolest World Heritage Sites For 2018

UNESCO/Uproxx

Travel fans and geography lovers, wait no longer! UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites has finally arrived! Each year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization selects sites that have cultural, or historical value, or some other element of importance to the human race (i.e. outstanding example of a type of building, architectural or technological ensemble, or landscape, a place with outstanding natural beauty or phenomena, etc.) and those sites receive international protections that preserve them for study and appreciation.

This year’s list feature 19 brand new locations and one expansion of an old site. The coolest part of UNESCO’s list is that it doesn’t just feature man-made ingenuity or nature’s wonders, but it’s a cohesive collection of both, resulting in some of the world’s hottest spots that are sure to trigger your wanderlust.

Here are our ten favs from the list:

Hidden Christian Temples In Nagasaki (Japan)

When you think about religion in Japan, you probably don’t think about Christian temples and castles, but they definitely exist. In the northwestern part of Kyushu island in Nagasaki, ten villages, Hara Castle, and a cathedral — all built between the 16th and 19th centuries — reflect the earliest efforts of Christian missionaries and settlers to convert the region. Quite obviously, their efforts failed (including persecution and prohibition of the Christian faith up until 1873), but they left behind some beautiful art and architecture.