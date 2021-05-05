US National Parks are undoubtedly the go-to destination for summer road trips in 2021. But while it’s certainly amazing to spend days hiking and exploring a sprawling park, it’s also just as important to spend some time relaxing. Airbnb rentals have skyrocketed over the past half-decade — with more and more properties leaning into unique design elements. With cool accommodation options popping up near many popular national parks, I’ve been lucky enough to stay in some incredible spots. Sometimes I’ll plan entire trips around the Airbnb itself. Here are some of my favorites!

When I visit, I usually spend a couple of days closer to the Hood Canal on the east side of the park, then venture around the peninsula through Port Angeles, Forks, and then Quinault. The Property: On my last trip to Olympic National Park, I stayed in such a perfect Airbnb that I almost ditched the peninsula entirely. I randomly booked a stay at a “glass house” at Courter Country Farm, and was completely blown away. The converted greenhouse is on a working farm, boasts a pond nearby, a community kitchen/recreation room, alpacas, and goats on the property to visit and you can pick your own eggs to make breakfast in the morning. Waking up to the sound of rain on the glass ceiling was unlike anything I have experienced. It is an hour and a half from Olympic National Park at Port Angeles, but well worth the extra time. It would also make a great stop after visiting Mount Rainier, which is just two hours south. Rent the greenhouse starting at just $57 a night. Book here.