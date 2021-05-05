US National Parks are undoubtedly the go-to destination for summer road trips in 2021. But while it’s certainly amazing to spend days hiking and exploring a sprawling park, it’s also just as important to spend some time relaxing. Airbnb rentals have skyrocketed over the past half-decade — with more and more properties leaning into unique design elements.
With cool accommodation options popping up near many popular national parks, I’ve been lucky enough to stay in some incredible spots. Sometimes I’ll plan entire trips around the Airbnb itself. Here are some of my favorites!
Grand Teton/Yellowstone National Park — Wyoming/Idaho/Montana
The Destination:
Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks are next-door neighbors. While it would take an entire day to go from the end of one park to another, the more often overlooked Idaho side of the parks is a great option located near entrances to both.
I personally generally stay in the Driggs/Tetonia/Victor area when visiting the parks for a few reasons: lower costs, different views, and a slightly more relaxed pace. You can drive over the gorgeous Teton Pass to Jackson and Grand Teton in around an hour, or head north to the West Yellowstone entrance of Yellowstone in an hour and a half.
The Property:
One of my favorite Airbnb’s in the area is Maison Tetonia in Tetonia Idaho. It starts at $275 a night but is more than worth it. The saloon has a full kitchen, pool table, and can sleep four. The outside includes a hot tub, fire pit, creek, and these views.
Book here.
Olympic National Park — Washington
The Destination:
Olympic National Park has some of the most diverse landscapes in the country. With mountains and beaches and rainforests — it truly has it all. But one thing it doesn’t have? Many places to stay. Much of the peninsula is uninhabited — which makes for an amazing visit — but it can be tricky to figure out where to stay if you aren’t camping.
When I visit, I usually spend a couple of days closer to the Hood Canal on the east side of the park, then venture around the peninsula through Port Angeles, Forks, and then Quinault.
The Property:
On my last trip to Olympic National Park, I stayed in such a perfect Airbnb that I almost ditched the peninsula entirely. I randomly booked a stay at a “glass house” at Courter Country Farm, and was completely blown away. The converted greenhouse is on a working farm, boasts a pond nearby, a community kitchen/recreation room, alpacas, and goats on the property to visit and you can pick your own eggs to make breakfast in the morning. Waking up to the sound of rain on the glass ceiling was unlike anything I have experienced.
It is an hour and a half from Olympic National Park at Port Angeles, but well worth the extra time. It would also make a great stop after visiting Mount Rainier, which is just two hours south. Rent the greenhouse starting at just $57 a night.
Book here.
Big Bend National Park — Texas
The Destination:
Big Bend is one of my top “underrated park” picks. It’s super remote — on the Southwestern border of the state — with limited services nearby. When I visited I stayed near Terlingua, the nearest city to the park, in what can only be described as one of the most Instagram-able spots in Texas.
The Property:
Tin Valley Retro Rentals is at the end of a dirt road in the middle of the desert, with primitive campsites, buses to rent, glamping airstreams, and even a “land yacht.” I stayed in the Desert Diva and enjoyed relaxing on the patio with the camp cats, taking a hot bath in the clawfoot tub, and listening to a rainstorm as I drifted off to sleep.
The Desert Diva can be rented from $95 a night and is 35 miles from the entrance of the park.
Book here.
For a less rustic, more luxurious experience, I can’t wait to rent a yurt from The Local Chapter — just yards away from the entrance of Big Bend.
Book here.
Joshua tree National Park — California
The Destination:
In the world of Instagramable Airbnb’s near National Parks (which is bigger than you might imagine), Joshua Tree is the King. There are houses, yurts, and campers to rent all around the park and in the valley — all with the modern, “desert vibe” aesthetic you’d expect. And while there are tons of great options, my favorite Airbnb stays near the park is actually just above the desert in Idyllwild.
The Property:
Idyllwild, which sits at over 5,400 ft of elevation, is about an hour and a half from the park but it feels like a different world. I stayed in the most amazing cabin/Tiki Treehouse. The Treehouse is your own private Tiki Bar, designed by Bamboo Ben — a legendary tiki designer. It’s a truly once-in-a-lifetime kind of stay.
Starts at just $94 a night.
Book here.
If you’re looking for something closer to the park and with more desert vibes, check out this cabin and dome at Twentynine Palms. It starts at just $200 a night and is 20 minutes from two Joshua Tree entrances.
Book here.
Grand Canyon/Saguaro National Park — Arizona
The Destination:
Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most famous and visited of all the National Parks. And for good reason. But did you know there is another National Park in Arizona? Saguaro National Park — home to the Saguaro Cactus — is just outside of Tuscon.
Both parks are worth a visit, of course, so I like to split my time between the two. And with one in the north of the state and one in the south, my tendency is to stop in the middle at one of my favorite Airbnb Rentals.
The Property:
Arcosanti is a “projected experimental town” built around the ideas of Paolo Soleri, the late theoretical architect who combined ecology and architecture to envision the sustainability-focused town.
You can rent rooms at Arcosanti on Airbnb to experience the modern architecture, tour the project, eat in the cafe, learn in a workshop, or swim in the pool. The Sky Suite starts at $128 per night and is just in between Grand Canyon and Saguaro — the perfect stop on a road trip.
Book here.
Zion/Bryce National Parks — Utah
The Destination:
Utah is home to the “Mighty Five” National Parks. Two of the most popular are Zion and Bryce — which are conveniently located just an hour and a half away from each other. As a booming destination, there are new rentals popping up constantly.
The Property:
One of the best I’ve found is the Abode^3 at East Zion. It is a bit of a splurge at $320+ per night, but includes floor-to-ceiling windows to amazing views, modern luxurious amenities, and a hot tub to soak in and watch the stars after a long day hiking.
It is around 20 minutes from Zion and just a little over an hour from Bryce.
Book here.
For a more affordable glamping experience I can’t wait to head to Cane Bed’s Corral. The family-owned glamping destination has tents, a cabin, and showers modeled to look like slot canyons. The views are incredible and give you the camp experience without sacrificing comfort.
Cane Bed’s Corral is an hour from Zion and an hour and 45 minutes from Bryce. Starts at $120 a night.
Book here.
New River Gorge National Park — West Virginia
The Destination:
The United States newest National Park is also home to what might be the most in demand Airbnb on this list — a cabin on a private island within the park.
The Property:
At the confluence of the Bluestone, New, and Greenbrier river lies the Cabin on Coney Island — your own private island only accessible by boat. The entire island can be rented for just over $300 a night, including the cabin with three bedrooms, one and a half baths, and seven private acres of trails and beaches.
The Cabin is booked for the near (and distant) future, but it’s worth waiting for.
Book here.