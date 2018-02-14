Here’s Where To Get Free Food For Valentine’s Day

02.14.18 3 weeks ago

Shutterstock

Valentine’s Day is a holiday for lovers. It’s the perfect time to show that special someone how much you care by giving them candy, buying them flowers, and taking them for a special night out to their favorite restaurant.

For the rest of us, it’s a day to binge watch Netflix and stuff our faces with chicken wings, pizza, and various other less-than-healthy fast food treats. The best part: you don’t have to pay full price for that chocolate, sub, or slice of pizza you’re indulging in. There are deals to be had! Check them all out below as you wallow in your sadness (while savoring free pretzels!).

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels

Auntie Anne’s is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit by offering customers heart-shaped pretzel buy-one-get-one-free offer for all My Pretzel Perks members. If you aren’t a member already, download the app and sign up.

Firehouse Subs

To celebrate the holiday, Firehouse Subs is giving away free dessert (a brownie or cookie). This offer is only valid on Valentine’s Day and you need this coupon.

Firehouse Subs

