This Three Sisters Pumpkin Soup Is Late-Spring Energy In A Bowl

Three Sisters Pumpkin Soup With Sumac Corn and Black Beans Ingredients: 4 cups butternut squash



4 cups vegetable broth



1 yellow onion



2 fresh ears of sweetcorn



8-oz. can of black beans



1 tsp. wild sumac



1 tsp. allspice



Fresh sage



Chili oil



Ancho chili flakes



Salt



Sunflower oil Hey! Did you know Chicago is a Miami-Illinois word meaning “wild onion?” I would usually use those in this recipe. Unfortunately, my greengrocer was out of ramps (wild onion or wild garlic depending on where you are in the world) when I went shopping. So I substituted a standard yellow onion. Other than that, this recipe is fairly easy to source. You should be able to get these ingredients at any farmer’s market or decent grocery store. Or you might be growing them in your own backyard if you’re savvy like that. Other than the yellow onion substitute (originating from Central and East Asia), these are all agricultural products you would have found being cultivated and traded across North America for thousands of years before Europeans showed up. What You’ll Need: Large pot



Medium saute pan



Cutting board



Kitchen knife



Large spoon



Ladle



Bowls



Spoons



Immersion hand blender (or regular blender, food processor, etc.) Method: Break the corn cobs in half and run the knife under the kernels to remove them from the cob. SAVE THE COBS.

Roughly dice the onion.

Roughly cube/dice the butternut squash (alternatively use frozen pumpkin).

Drain the beans and thoroughly rinse.

Thinly slice ten fresh sage leaves and prepare a few small leaves for garnish.

Put the large pot on medium-high heat and add a thin layer of sunflower oil.

Add the corn cobs, onion, and a pinch of salt.

Add about a 1/2 cup of water and cook while softening the onion and drawing the starchy “corn milk” from the cobs.

Add the squash and vegetable broth then season with allspice and a sprig of fresh sage.

Bring to a low simmer and cook until the squash is completely falling apart (about 20 minutes).

Remove the cobs and sage from the soup.

Use an immersion hand blender to puree the soup into a creamy base.

Remove from heat and place a lid on the pot.

In a medium saute pan on medium heat, add a thin layer of sunflower oil to the pan.

Add the corn kernels and toss with a pinch of salt and wild sumac.

Once the corn kernels deepen in color, add in the beans and thinly sliced sage and toss again until well mixed.

As soon as the corn starts to just brown, turn off the heat.

Ladle the soup into a waiting bowl.

Scoop about 1/2 cup of the corn/bean mix into the center of the bowl.

Drizzle the chili oil around the corn/bean mix and sprinkle with plenty of Ancho chili flakes.

Place a small sage leaf atop of the corn/bean mix and serve. Bottom Line: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Johnston (@ztpjohnston) It’s sort of amazing how creamy and velvety the pumpkin soup base comes out when you boil out those corn cobs in the soup. The “corn milk” emulsifies with the broth and pumpkin to create this velvet texture that’s soul-nourishing. The addition of allspice brings a familiar spicy edge with a mild woodiness.

The real x-factor is the sumac-flavored corn and beans though. The corn is still crunchy while carrying a sweetness, tart, and savory edge. The beans add in a soft counterpoint. The sage helps deepen the savory herbal notes. The chili oil and flakes tie it all together with a mild warm spice with an almost bitter yet dry and smoky Ancho chili vibe that becomes just the right accent to the silky soup. It’s hard not to go back for seconds with this gem. All told, this took about 45 minutes from start to finish with maybe 15 minutes of actively cooking. Plus there were plenty of leftovers for lunches throughout the week. Those are wins all around.